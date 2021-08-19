Don't comb over this new podcast

TODAY’S WORD is broody. Example: The Buff Orpington hen is more prone than most other breeds to go broody.
THURSDAY’S WORD was wattle. It means a colored fleshy lobe hanging from the head or neck of domestic chickens, turkeys and some other birds. Example: Chickens can’t sweat; instead, their body temperature is regulated by their wattles. (“I wattle AND I sweat — guess I’m no chicken,” commented Nelson Smith with a smiley face in his email.)
New podcast
The podcast “Inevitable Talks w/A” is made by Henry County’s own Amber Johnson. It “was created to inspire my community and someday the world,” she told The Stroller. “I’ve learned how to take my stumbling blocks and turn them into building blocks.”
You can hear it on Spotify, Anchor, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic. So far, there are five editions, ranging from 9 minutes to almost 18.
Wattles and combs
The wattle and comb create the distinctive look of chickens, turkeys, cassowaries (in New Guinea, Aru Islands and Australia) and some vultures. The comb is the red fleshy lobed growth on top of a chicken’s head, and the wattle is that hanging red bit below the beak along the — what is that part? Chin? or neck?
Since those birds don’t sweat, they cool down through their wattles and combs. When blood circulates through the wattles and combs, heat can transfer easily to the surrounding air. Chickens in warmer climates have much larger combs and wattles than those from colder areas.
The also play a role in the chicken dating game. The bigger and deeper red a comb the rooster has, the more luck he has with the hens. Likewise, when a hen is in prime egg-laying time, her comb is bright red. When she’s too young to lay eggs, or once adult but molting and not laying eggs, her comb will be pale in color.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Margie Frith knew right away which doctor by day is a musician and actor by night — plus a talented wood-turner. It’s her favorite, Dr. Will Zimmer.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which county teacher also is an artist known for her distinctive and realistic portraits made of dryer lint?
