Don't comb over this new podcast

TODAY’S WORD is broody. Example: The Buff Orpington hen is more prone than most other breeds to go broody.

THURSDAY’S WORD was wattle. It means a colored fleshy lobe hanging from the head or neck of domestic chickens, turkeys and some other birds. Example: Chickens can’t sweat; instead, their body temperature is regulated by their wattles. (“I wattle AND I sweat — guess I’m no chicken,” commented Nelson Smith with a smiley face in his email.)

New podcast

The podcast “Inevitable Talks w/A” is made by Henry County’s own Amber Johnson. It “was created to inspire my community and someday the world,” she told The Stroller. “I’ve learned how to take my stumbling blocks and turn them into building blocks.”

You can hear it on Spotify, Anchor, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic. So far, there are five editions, ranging from 9 minutes to almost 18.

Wattles and combs