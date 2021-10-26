Don't curse in letters to the editor, and other tips

TODAY’S WORD is gamine. Example: Audrey Hepburn was the classic gamine.
TUESDAY’S WORD was hector. It means to talk to (someone) in a bullying way. Example: During the community forum, some guy in the back corner kept hectoring one particular candidate.
Letters to the editor
We’re now less than a week away from elections. It’s important to learn about candidates and issues from a variety of sources, one of the most helpful being the opinions and endorsements of other people in the community. That’s what the letters to the editor on the opinion page of the newspaper do.
The letters to the editor section is an important forum for public discussion of political and societal events which affect the community, both local and global, and all levels in between. Send your letters to info@martinsvillebulletin.com or P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24112.
There are some rules: Only send a letter written by you, not by someone else. The size limit is 300 words, and keep all those words clean—no profanity. When you give statistics or other specific information, send sources of that information; such claims cannot run undocumented. Sign it with your real name and community of residence. Include your phone number so we can be in contact with you; your number will not be published.
Because the Bulletin has to plan ahead for space to accommodate all qualifying letters (it doesn’t matter what your opinion is — just that it can be explained without cursing and is backed by statistics that can be verified), all letters pertaining to Tuesday election must be received by 5 p.m. Friday.
There’s a word for that
We’re back to our occasional look at words other languages have that we don’t have in English:
Gigi
- l (Tagalog): the irresistible urge to pinch or squeeze someone because they are loved or cherished
Iktsuarpok
- (Inuit): the anticipation one feels when waiting for someone, whereby one keeps going outside to check if they have arrived
Natsukashii
- (Japanese): a nostalgic longing for the past, with happiness for the fond memory, yet sadness that it is no longer
Today’s chuckle
- What do you call a witch’s garage? A broom closet.
- What does a ghost panda eat? Bam-BOO
- Where do ghosts shop? At the ghost-ery store.
- Why aren’t mummies friends with vampires, witches or goblins? Because they are too wrapped up in themselves.
- How does Count Dracula get his inspiration for the day? He reads the horror-scopes.
- What do you get when you cross a vampire and a snowman? Frostbite.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Across the entire animal kingdom, only in seahorses do the males, not females, get pregnant and give birth to babies.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Bobbing for apples is a Halloween party tradition that appears to have stemmed from Roman traditions to honor which goddess?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.