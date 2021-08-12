Don't duck out on winning a rifle

TODAY’S WORD is smorgasbord. Example: Her new makeup kit held smorgasbord of creams and powders, mattes and shimmers, and colors.
THURSDAY’S WORD was Murraya. Murraya is a genus of flowering plants in the citrus family, Rutaceae. It is distributed in Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Islands. Murraya paniculata, known as mock orange, is a flowering shrub in many area gardens. Example: Shelton was impressed that Louisiana 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde won the National Spelling Bee in July by spelling the word “Murraya,” and was surprised when his mom told him one of those plants was growing in their yard.
Rifle raffle
This is one prize you have to pass a background check to claim: the Axton Volunteer Fire Department’s gun raffle. Tickets cost $10, and the raffle will be on Sept. 25.
The prize guns will be a Henry Big Boy .45LC Silver and a Rugar 10/22. The first-place winner will get to choose the gun he or she wants, and the second-place winner will get the other one. The prizes must be claimed in person at a gun store in Danville — after passing a background check.
Get tickets from any member of the fire department (276-650-2121).
Duck Race
The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge annual Duck Race will be held Aug. 21 on the Smtih River, during Smith River Fest at the Sports Complex. Plastic ducks will be dumped into the water, and the first ones to float to the finish line will win: $3,000 first place, $2,000 second place and $1,000 third place. Each duck costs $5; call 276-656-1171 or email contact@bgcbr.org to get one.
Today’s chuckle
What’s a duck’s favorite part of the news? The feather forecast.
What time do ducks get up? The quack of dawn.
Most ducks live in which state? Duckota
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Amanda Honore Donley is the stained glass artist who had a studio in Martinsville before opening Rose Window in Woolwine.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which local artist had an art exhibition with his uncle (the creator of the “A Day in the Live” sculpture in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden) at Piedmont Arts in 2017 and sometimes hosts (and often plays) Tuesday Night Trivia at Wild Magnolia?
