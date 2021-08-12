Don't duck out on winning a rifle

TODAY’S WORD is smorgasbord. Example: Her new makeup kit held smorgasbord of creams and powders, mattes and shimmers, and colors.

THURSDAY’S WORD was Murraya. Murraya is a genus of flowering plants in the citrus family, Rutaceae. It is distributed in Asia, Australia, and the Pacific Islands. Murraya paniculata, known as mock orange, is a flowering shrub in many area gardens. Example: Shelton was impressed that Louisiana 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde won the National Spelling Bee in July by spelling the word “Murraya,” and was surprised when his mom told him one of those plants was growing in their yard.

Rifle raffle

This is one prize you have to pass a background check to claim: the Axton Volunteer Fire Department’s gun raffle. Tickets cost $10, and the raffle will be on Sept. 25.

The prize guns will be a Henry Big Boy .45LC Silver and a Rugar 10/22. The first-place winner will get to choose the gun he or she wants, and the second-place winner will get the other one. The prizes must be claimed in person at a gun store in Danville — after passing a background check.

Get tickets from any member of the fire department (276-650-2121).

Duck Race