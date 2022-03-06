Don't even think about asking me to dance

I just can’t. Don’t ask me to prove it because I mean it when I say: “I can’t dance.”

I do enjoy watching others dance and have great admiration for those that can, like the participants of the Piedmont Arts’ Dancing for the Arts event that was held yesterday.

I have no idea how old I was, but I’m going to guess I wasn’t 10 yet.

I was at my best friend’s house watching him twirl his sister’s baton. Boy was he good. He could even throw it up in the air with a spin, catch it and keep on twirling.

I had no idea baton twirling was considered to be a feminine thing back then, and my early experience of seeing my best friend so expert at it certainly would have dispelled those thoughts if I knew to think them.

So I went home and told my mother I wanted to take baton classes and learn to twirl like my best friend.

She ignored me at first, but I kept pressing the issue, so we went down to Starling Pharmacy, a local drug store on Memorial Boulevard.

They had a stand-up box near the entrance to the store at the end of the card display isle that was full of batons with those rubber ends on them.

I picked one out and after 10 minutes of twirling my mother decided if I indeed intended to become good at it, I definitely needed lessons.

So it was then that I began going to baton class with my best friend’s sister.

The first time I went, it occurred to me that this might not be a popular thing for boys to do because I was the only boy in the class.

The girl’s treated me real nice, but the teacher was a bit harsh. I don’t think she thought my intentions of learning to twirl were genuine.

About the same time I was taking baton classes, Mr. Tambini, the physical education teacher at Joseph Martin Elementary School, started teaching us kids how to dance.

I remember that first dance step we learned; step to the left, step to the right, step to the left and step to the left, step to the right, step to the left, then step to the right and step to the right.

I was so proud.

Most every Saturday I would watch American Bandstand with Dick Clark and Soul Train with Don Cornelius.

Such a simple idea for a show; the hosts would talk briefly and then they would crank up the music and the couples would start to dance while the cameras followed them around.

You just watched people dance and it was quite entertaining, or so I thought.

Then my best friend made fun of me.

He was athletic, naturally talented and had no plans of pursuing baton twirling beyond that day I happened to see him pick up his sister’s baton and prove to himself he could do something without any lessons better than she would ever be able to no matter how much she trained or practiced.

He told me I was a sissy and maybe I should hang out with his sister and her girlfriends.

Then he told me the next thing I would probably start doing is dancing.

I don’t know what he had against dancing, but it gave me a complex. He put the fear in me that dancing was worse for a boy to do than baton twirling so I gave up any idea of both right there on the spot.

I didn’t mention that my best friend growing up was three years older than I was and at the age I was then, he made quite an impression on me.

Everything he did, I wanted to do, and everything he shunned, I shunned.

I never went to school dances or proms and I never took dance classes. And to this day I still can’t dance and suppose I never will.

So the moral to the story is this: Don’t worry or concern yourself so much what other people think of you, lest you let them rob you of your dreams. At some point, most all of us reach a place in our lives where we stop wondering what we will do tomorrow so much as we start regretting what we never did.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.