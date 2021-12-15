Don't let Lady MacBeth anywhere near your posset

TODAY’S WORD is hot toddy. Example: Aunt Tess and Uncle Gerald always serve hot toddies on Christmas Eve.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was noggin. It means a person’s head. Example: Little Jimmy fell and busted his noggin.

Christmas dinners

Linda Wilson said she figures her grown children will have turkey and ham at their in-laws’ houses, so she fixes TexMex tacos and enchiladas for Christmas Eve. The leftovers are used to make breakfast burritos the next morning.

Debbie McKinney is a traditionalist who goes for turkey and ham for Christmas dinner.

Lisa Martin’s family makes an appetizer spread with a leg of lamb to carve from, and this year, she’s adding a Colonial style leg of venison to the mix.

Tom and Roo Berry have pot roast on Christmas Eve.

Suzanne Fuhrmeister has oyster stew, cheese pie and fruit salad for Christmas brunch, thanks to her aunt Kitty Philpott who started the tradition, and then ham for dinner.

Linda Plott Crabtree serves a “Farmer’s Brunch” of an egg and vegetable entree prepared in a crock pot, English muffins with apple butter and mimosas.

Marcie Horne’s tradition of finger foods instead of a main entree (“just cruise and relax”) stems from her childhood. “Christmas Eve was always our special time to visit and be visited in the neighborhood, with many snacks served, daiquiris snuck by underaged, a roaming Santa played by a beloved family friend, and every kid got to open one gift. As we all grew and made our own family units, Christmas Eve is still a time to gather and exchange gifts and food in the original family, so that Christmas morning can be what it is in our personal households. It’s magical, and it works so well.”

Posset

The eggnog we know today is considered to have been created in medieval Britain, thought to have evolved from the drink posset. Traditional posset was a creamy egg drink made from a base of coddled milk and often spiked with ale. Some ingredients added to it included musk and ambergris. We still hear of posset today when reading or watching Shakespeare’s “No Fear.” Lady MacBeth drugged guards by slipping something into their posset, and she says afterward:

“The doors are open, and the surfeited grooms

“Do mock their charge with snores. I have drugged their possets,

“That death and nature do contend about them,

“Whether they live or die.”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Fedora was designed in 1882 for women, named after it was first worn by Victorien Sardou in a play by the same name. Some men, including Oscar Wilde, started wearing the fedora from the year it was introduced. By the 1910s, it was worn by fashionable gentlemen, then became a mainstay hat among men in the 1920s.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In the 1910s, the flat cap (similar to a beret) was the main hat for working-class men. What did upper class men wear it for?

