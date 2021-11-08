Eanes: Trump was not appreciated, as these elections showed

Many of us out here are getting sick and tired of listening to Donald Trump being drug through the mud time and time again by the media. People can make up their own minds on how the country was run for four years versus the fiasco that is going on now in this country. We all get it that most media don’t want to blame the gas prices, rising inflation, product shortages, immigration, divisiveness or anything else on President Biden. It looks to us like the recent elections in Virginia and New Jersey opened some eyes about what is really going on in this country.
Now, do we really believe that Donald Trump worshipped dictators, snubbed our allies or they him, that his pandemic leadership was atrocious or ignored science! The true answer was answered in this past week’s elections in Virginia and New Jersey, and that is a big NO.
In addition, we also definitely do not think that he led through ignorance or failed in dealing with North Korea or China, as President Trump from the beginning. You can’t be identified as a leader if you operate from the rear; there has to be someone willing to address issues on both sides from up front.
In regards to the southern border, it is almost impossible for anyone to identify as a leader if you fail to even visit your own border to verify the activity there. We all know Biden visited the area several years ago when he had to land in west Texas to make an appearance by motorcade in New Mexico. That hardly qualifies as “visiting the border”.
Also, there was no “divide and conquer” in his leadership or chaos in his leadership, only the fact that there should be some harmony and balance in our funding of so many of these third world countries. We have and will continue to provide aid to these countries inundated in poverty, but they have to be willing to “do their share” as well.
The problem Donald Trump had was the mainstream media, beltway politicians being supported by the many lobbyists and backstabbers that hated someone that was not part of the Washington Establishment. There has to be someone in a leadership position as former President Trump who is not overlooking our country’s interest.
There are those who speak of our need to just love each other, and get along, in this world. But it seems like they can’t truly authenticate their position unless we verify our hate of Donald Trump!
The writer lives in Ridgeway.