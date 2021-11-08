Eanes: Trump was not appreciated, as these elections showed

Many of us out here are getting sick and tired of listening to Donald Trump being drug through the mud time and time again by the media. People can make up their own minds on how the country was run for four years versus the fiasco that is going on now in this country. We all get it that most media don’t want to blame the gas prices, rising inflation, product shortages, immigration, divisiveness or anything else on President Biden. It looks to us like the recent elections in Virginia and New Jersey opened some eyes about what is really going on in this country.

Now, do we really believe that Donald Trump worshipped dictators, snubbed our allies or they him, that his pandemic leadership was atrocious or ignored science! The true answer was answered in this past week’s elections in Virginia and New Jersey, and that is a big NO.

In addition, we also definitely do not think that he led through ignorance or failed in dealing with North Korea or China, as President Trump from the beginning. You can’t be identified as a leader if you operate from the rear; there has to be someone willing to address issues on both sides from up front.