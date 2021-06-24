Eat up and give up and listen up

TODAY’S WORD is taciturn. Example: The newest member of the school board was rather taciturn when asked about his qualifications to be appointed and goals for his tenure.

THURSDAY'S WORD was acquiescence. It means a passive acceptance or submission: Example: Ferd's acquiescence when provoked by Georgia was unusual because everyone knew him to be so stoic.

Breakfast for a cause

Never blame The Stroller for making you eat too much, but we also think it's a public service to remind you when there's good eating to be had for a good cause.

That brings us to the monthly country breakfast at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department. On Saturday between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., you can eat your breakfast at the fire house and support those who might someday save your lives.

The breakfast should fire you up. For $7 you get to fill your plate with bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (both brown and white), eggs, apples and grits. There also will be milk and orange juice.

