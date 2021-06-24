Eat up and give up and listen up

TODAY’S WORD is taciturn. Example: The newest member of the school board was rather taciturn when asked about his qualifications to be appointed and goals for his tenure.
THURSDAY'S WORD was acquiescence. It means a passive acceptance or submission: Example: Ferd's acquiescence when provoked by Georgia was unusual because everyone knew him to be so stoic.
Breakfast for a cause
Never blame The Stroller for making you eat too much, but we also think it's a public service to remind you when there's good eating to be had for a good cause.
That brings us to the monthly country breakfast at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department. On Saturday between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., you can eat your breakfast at the fire house and support those who might someday save your lives.
The breakfast should fire you up. For $7 you get to fill your plate with bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (both brown and white), eggs, apples and grits. There also will be milk and orange juice.
A discussion about abuse
Father Mark White, the former priest in Martinsville and Rocky Mount, knows a thing or two about how the Catholic church has handled sex abuse cases. After all, his blog about such matters rattled his superiors until they reassigned him.
On Sunday White is hosting a program at which Chris O'Leary, a Catholic clergy sexual abuse survivor, will speak about his personal experiences. The event is at 5 p.m. at the Grand Fiesta Venue on Greensboro Road.
A blood donor
Nelson Smith, who shares his good humor by sending jokes to The Stroller, also shares his blood to help with the shortage mentioned earlier this week. Nelson wrote to say he gave blood on the weekend, and this time he's not joking. "I am now up to 1 gallon and 1 quart in donations," he said. To find out when you can donate, call 540-352-9157 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: AB negative is the rarest type of blood, and it is said to be in about 1% of the population.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: We just moved into summer, but those folks in the Southern Hemisphere just moved into winter. There are a bunch of countries right on the Equator who may not be in either season. How many are there?
