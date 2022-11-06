Election Day is almost here

For those of us that write or read news, we’ve all heard the expression “fake news.”

The term has taken on different definitions, but the accepted meaning is that it is a news article that is intentionally false. To qualify as “fake news” there must be proof of two things: The information is verifiably false and the writer intended it to be that way.

Most of the time, when I hear it used lately, the person is saying that they disagree or are displeased with a news story. The use of the expression becomes a not-so-subtle means to discredit the writer without providing any evidence that anything was indeed fake.

Reporters writing for local newspapers these days have to be flexible. On any given week, I find myself writing about everything from murders to memorials. Gone are the days when a reporter defined his or her career with a single beat covering a specific topic or issue.

For the most part, I write the hard news stories you read here in the Bulletin. Hard news stories are the significant stories of the day that have a greater element of urgency than most of the other stories.

Hard news is dictated by the significance the content has to the readers of the publication. There is no consideration given as to whether it is positive, negative, pleasing or appalling.

In a small community like ours, the negative and the appalling often meet with objection, especially to the person or organization the article might be about. As a result, I’ve heard the term “fake news” passed around every so often. It’s to be expected.

But this election season, especially in the city of Martinsville, has been unusual. Instead of starting each day wondering what to write, I’m finding that my cup overfloweth.

In a city where Election Day often comes down to an analysis of how effective the single-shot vote among the Black precincts might be in a race among the races, this election has refreshingly been about issues.

We have nearly forgotten about the gender or the color of the skin of our candidates, but instead, we have become absorbed with where they stand on the issues.

Despite the disparities that still exist in the relations of our residents, we have managed to move past it in a most meaningful way mostly without even realizing it.

I read an article by Denise-Marie Ordway a couple of weeks ago where she summarized six academic studies that investigated the issues of local elections in which she said: “When voters enter their polling place, many will not know much, if anything at all, about the ballot measures they will encounter.”

One of those studies, by Christopher Chapp and Peter Aehl, suggested that voters living in communities with a local newspaper voted in larger percentages than in localities that lacked the same.

“They found people completed more of their ballots in areas with higher circulation rates,” wrote Ordway, suggesting that local news is an especially valuable source of information.

You’ll notice this newspaper makes no endorsements telling you who should get your vote, and I’m glad of that. I’ll be first in line to tell anyone it should not be a newspaper’s job to tell you how you should vote.

Our job is to present you with the information, well sourced and well documented, so you can come to your own conclusions and make a well informed decision.

If we do our job correctly, you will read articles that please you and articles that displease you. And if we do a stellar job, we will both please and displease you within the same article.

So arm yourself with the information that makes you wise on the issues and come Election Day, go vote.

In the words of Larry Sabato: “Every election is determined by the people who show up.”