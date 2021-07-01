Emergency alerts include lofting balloons

Balloon limits

It has been a recent practice that people release balloons to honor the recently departed or maybe the recently married — but, surprisingly, those balloons don’t actually float all the way up to heaven, but deflate and fall back down to earth, where at best they become litter, and at worst cause wildlife to suffer and die.

But no more — based on the intentions of a new Virginia law. Effective Thursday, balloons no longer can be released outdoors — and adults are forbidden from telling children to do so. The penalty is a $25 fine per balloon.

