TODAY’S WORD is nomenclature. Example: To understand what he was trying to communicate in the huddle, the quarterback relied on the nomenclature spelled out in the team’s playbook, which everyone was supposed to understand.

FRIDAY’S WORD was is lugubrious. It means exaggeratedly or affectedly mournful, dark and dramatic. Example: The former CEO was so distraught about what he was reading that he because lugubrious and quiet and would not talk to no one who approached him.

Live, from your TV

Emmy nominations came out this week. These are awards for the primary shows you watch on your television, although with streaming services just how you get those shows has changed dramatically, and even more so during the pandemic, when movies that normally would have premiered in movie theaters actually premiered on television.

The Stroller’s household is partial to “Mandalorian,” the Star Wars spinoff that has that cuddly manufactured Baby Yoda creature. The series won a bunch of nominations, and that made us wonder what were the most nominated shows in the history of the Emmy Awards.

We guessed it was an old show, because today’s audiences are so diluted and no one show dominates anything too long.