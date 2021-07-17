Emmy awards are funny business

TODAY’S WORD is nomenclature. Example: To understand what he was trying to communicate in the huddle, the quarterback relied on the nomenclature spelled out in the team’s playbook, which everyone was supposed to understand.
FRIDAY’S WORD was is lugubrious. It means exaggeratedly or affectedly mournful, dark and dramatic. Example: The former CEO was so distraught about what he was reading that he because lugubrious and quiet and would not talk to no one who approached him.
Live, from your TV
Emmy nominations came out this week. These are awards for the primary shows you watch on your television, although with streaming services just how you get those shows has changed dramatically, and even more so during the pandemic, when movies that normally would have premiered in movie theaters actually premiered on television.
The Stroller’s household is partial to “Mandalorian,” the Star Wars spinoff that has that cuddly manufactured Baby Yoda creature. The series won a bunch of nominations, and that made us wonder what were the most nominated shows in the history of the Emmy Awards.
We guessed it was an old show, because today’s audiences are so diluted and no one show dominates anything too long.
So we looked it up: You may be surprised to know that “Saturday Night Live” has the most nominations ever: 199.
And the most awards: 44.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Reunions Magazine in 2007 surveyed 4,000 readers and found that the size of the reunions ranged from very small (1-25 persons) to more than 200. Some 35.1% of respondents had reunions of 51-100 in attendance, and more than 18% had 26-50. About 11% said the crowd was 101-500. The magazine said that “significantly almost 20% of respondents had reunions of 200 attendees or larger. The largest reported reunion in the survey was a class reunion of 1,000 attendees.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Streaming services for television programming dominated the nominations for the primetime Emmy Awards last week — we won’t quibble that streaming sort of eliminates any meaning for the term “prime time” — but we were wondering which of the streaming services do you think have the most subscribers? What are the top 3?
