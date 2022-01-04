Even more ways of having snow days in MHC-Patrick

TODAY’S WORD is epiphany. Example: Working and living in France, Janie experienced an epiphany about herself and what she expected out of life.

TUESDAY’S WORD was Sardoodledom. It means mechanically contrived plot structure and stereotyped or unrealistic characterization in drama. Example: “The authors of the world’s great plays are not mere tricksters in Sardoodledom.”—John Mason Brown (Source: Merriam-Webster, which listed the word as its most looked-up word of Monday.)

A weather irony

If on Tuesday you missed the weather report that's usually on Page A2 of the Bulletin -- well, the reason it was missing is ironic: the weather! Because roads were expected to ice over on Monday night, deadlines for the Bulletin were earlier than usual that day. That allowed for the newspaper to be printed and distributed by the carriers before the roads were too dangerous for travel. However, the graphics team that puts together the weather chart had not finished with it by the early deadline, so the newspaper had to roll without it.

To make up for that shortcoming, the Bulletin posted an article on its website giving the week's weather forecast. We know that is no help whatsoever for the folks who only read the newspaper in print, and not online, and we are sorry about that. It was just the best we could do given the conditions. Safety first.

More snow preparations

In Tuesday's Stroller we talked about the ways people prepare for snow, and the conversation continues (and the snow, maybe, too -- with a 70% chance of it on Thursday).

Melody Cartwright of Martinsville charges the phone, fills up the bird feeders, stocks up on non-perishable foods and wine, then hunkers down to cuddle with the kitties.

Robin Summerlin gets the blankets out, fireplace on and food cooking in the Crock Pot.

It's "chips, sweets and Lifetime movies" for Lisa Smith Parham.

Laura and Rick Steere of Infinity Acres keep plenty of gas in the generators to keep the animals warm.

Stephanie Mills said, "I just chill. Count heads and thank God everyone is safe."

Missy Lannom said when her son was small she used to have a babysitter on standby and was lucky enough to have both grandmothers in the area for snow days -- but "what do parents do when no relatives" are around?

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Ranunculaceae (buttercup) family of flowering plants has about 2,250 species in 62 genera. The showy flowers usually have five or more petals with numerous pistils and stamens. They include anemone, bugbane, buttercup, clematis, columbine, goldenseal, hellebore, larkspur, love-in-a-mist, meadow rue and monkshood.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: We should have asked this earlier, but better late than never. In the traditional New Year's meal of cornbread, greens, hog jowls and black-eyed peas, which do each of those foods represent?

