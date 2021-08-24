Everything that your heart desires

TODAY’S WORD was syncretistic. Example: The Hurons adapted to the efforts of the French missionaries in a syncretistic fashion, blending what they liked best of the new religion with their old beliefs and way of life.
TUESDAY’S WORD was tousle. It means to dishevel or rumple. Example: Whenever Uncle Ed would see young Billy, he would tousle his hair in greeting.
The Four Desires
Philosopher Bertrand Russell (1872-1970) described the human desires that motivate us during his 1950 acceptance speech for the Nobel Prize in Literature. If you want to know what a person will do, figure out his desires, he said. Even behaving morally and out of duty goes down to the fact that in that case the desire to be moral and dutiful beats out the other desires. He defined the four types of desires:
Acquisitiveness: To get as much as we can, from the combination of fear and the need for necessities.
Rivalry: Everyone wanting to be better than the other guy.
Vanity: Ranging from a little kid doing tricks and saying “look at me, look at me” to what he probably could not have imagined — the way the rest of us post on social media.
Love of power: The strongest force, felt by both actually powerful people and petty bureaucrats.
Additionally, Russell said, “Our mental make-up is suited to a life of very severe physical labor. I used, when I was younger, to take my holidays walking. I would cover twenty-five miles a day, and when the evening came I had no need of anything to keep me from boredom, since the delight of sitting amply sufficed. But modern life cannot be conducted on these physically strenuous principles.”
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Stained-glass artists the Five Glassy Chix are Susan Henderson, Lynn Berry, Aleen Wilson, Nancy Clark and Doris Falls. For years they had shared studio space together in Studio 107. Wilson now has a studio on Walnut Street
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who is a locally based illustrator, including of children’s books, including many by Mary Clark Dalton of Bassett, and who created the character “VanGhost,” which combines that iconic artist with inspiration from Halloween symbols?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.