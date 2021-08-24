Everything that your heart desires

TODAY’S WORD was syncretistic. Example: The Hurons adapted to the efforts of the French missionaries in a syncretistic fashion, blending what they liked best of the new religion with their old beliefs and way of life.

TUESDAY’S WORD was tousle. It means to dishevel or rumple. Example: Whenever Uncle Ed would see young Billy, he would tousle his hair in greeting.

The Four Desires

Philosopher Bertrand Russell (1872-1970) described the human desires that motivate us during his 1950 acceptance speech for the Nobel Prize in Literature. If you want to know what a person will do, figure out his desires, he said. Even behaving morally and out of duty goes down to the fact that in that case the desire to be moral and dutiful beats out the other desires. He defined the four types of desires:

Acquisitiveness: To get as much as we can, from the combination of fear and the need for necessities.

Rivalry: Everyone wanting to be better than the other guy.

Vanity: Ranging from a little kid doing tricks and saying “look at me, look at me” to what he probably could not have imagined — the way the rest of us post on social media.