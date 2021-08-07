Experiencing the pandemic in another country

We took several trips in Ubers, and each driver wore a mask the entire time. One friendly Uber driver chatted with us during the ride. He was surprised when we told him that wearing masks was controversial in the U.S. How can that be? he asked -- COVID is dangerous. Who wants to catch it, or pass it on?

Uber is a system by which you can reserve a ride over its app. Drivers and riders are kept track of, and they can rank each other, which is a way to help assure safety when you’re riding with strangers. The friendly Uber driver had told us that Uber didn’t even allow him to sign onto the app each day until he uploaded a new photo of himself wearing a mask.

One Uber driver reported us for not wearing a mask. We were incredulous, because we had been meticulous about wearing our masks. I figured maybe it was the driver who appeared to be quite frustrated with us because the first address we gave him didn’t work out, so we had him driving all over in a nightmare of a journey to figure out our destination.

I think I pulled the mask down once to explain more clearly something he didn’t understand me saying; my Spanish isn’t always all that good. He seemed as relieved to get us out of his car as we were to get out of it.