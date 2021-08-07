Experiencing the pandemic in another country

Right after I got my second COVID-19 vaccination, I bought my plane tickets to Mexico.
Oh, how naïve I was about the pandemic.
By the time I left the U.S., people who were vaccinated didn’t have to wear masks anymore, but also plenty of Americans had denied the pandemic to begin with.
I landed in a country that was in full pandemic-panic mode.
In Mexico, where I stayed in Monterrey, with a population of 5.3 million, you never would see anyone without a mask, unless it was from a distance while walking through a neighborhood. By the time people got within a block of each other, they had pulled their masks back to cover their noses and mouths.
It was stifling hot, each day above 90 degrees, and we spent hours outside, mostly trying to get from here to there, walking or packed onto a bus or metro or subway train. The air inside the mask was hot and heavy.
Yet no one was complaining.
Most stores would have an employee stationed at the entrance, some of them security guards in uniform. They would check your temperature, then spritz some sanitizer into your hands.
When I told people there about how many Americans had refused to wear masks, they were incredulous. In their city, they said, if anyone would enter a business without a mask, the business would shut down, and the person would be arrested pretty quickly.
We took several trips in Ubers, and each driver wore a mask the entire time. One friendly Uber driver chatted with us during the ride. He was surprised when we told him that wearing masks was controversial in the U.S. How can that be? he asked -- COVID is dangerous. Who wants to catch it, or pass it on?
Uber is a system by which you can reserve a ride over its app. Drivers and riders are kept track of, and they can rank each other, which is a way to help assure safety when you’re riding with strangers. The friendly Uber driver had told us that Uber didn’t even allow him to sign onto the app each day until he uploaded a new photo of himself wearing a mask.
One Uber driver reported us for not wearing a mask. We were incredulous, because we had been meticulous about wearing our masks. I figured maybe it was the driver who appeared to be quite frustrated with us because the first address we gave him didn’t work out, so we had him driving all over in a nightmare of a journey to figure out our destination.
I think I pulled the mask down once to explain more clearly something he didn’t understand me saying; my Spanish isn’t always all that good. He seemed as relieved to get us out of his car as we were to get out of it.
But masks were the least of the worries. While we were in Mexico, we started seeing reports of people who had been vaccinated who ended up testing positive for COVID-19.
My sister and I were required to pass a COVID test before returning to the U.S. If the test showed we had the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, we couldn’t return, and I couldn’t afford to be away from my daughter, my job and my pets any longer than originally planned, in a country where my health insurance probably wouldn’t cover me.
And we were packed in like sardines each time we rode the bus, subway or metro, which was for a couple of hours every day. The social-distancing measures were strictly in place at businesses, but the crowded public transportation certainly negated any of those benefits.
We were required to take the test no more than three days before departure, and I took it at the earliest opportunity. With apologies to the other people on the plane (in case I ended up getting it), I was too paranoid about being refused entry into my own country to put off the test for later.
On the appointed day at 9 a.m., my sister and I took an hour-long Uber to the airport, where tests were administered to travelers.
We were in line with three nuns, dressed in gray, who were speaking French. I haven’t seen nuns since the last time I was out of the country; usually, on international travels, you run into some. I admire their devotion to God and to good works.
I had inquired about getting the test before going to Mexico, just in the spirit of best practices. It would cost $189, and my insurance would not cover it, so I didn’t. Luckily, the test in Mexico cost $23.
Then we had to wait another 30 minutes for our results, so we momentarily dropped our immersion into another culture to go to Starbucks. The barrista wrote my name as “Poly” on my cup. They never get it right.
I tried not to think about the test results, because my stomach twisted whenever I envisioned a big, bold “Positivo” on the paper. We got back in the testing line. Heart pounding, I took my paper from the official: “Negativo.”
Amen.
On the way back, we decided to run a quick errand. That had us returning to the house by metro at 3 p.m. instead of the optimistic 11 a.m. or noon I had promised our hostess on a note, and she had been frantic.
She scolded us for not having brought her son along with us for protection. When I told her that the night before he and she both had said they would be too tired to go with us and we could go alone, she shrugged, smiled and said, “Eso si” (that, yes).
Though wearing a mask all the time in public was a hassle, it was surprisingly refreshing to experience respect for masks everywhere we went. Although the crowding certainly increased the danger, it also seemed to increase people’s respect for what little was within their control to do.
It all culminated with wearing a mask without a break from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the airport and on flights the day we returned home.