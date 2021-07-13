Expressions of all kind are appreciated

TODAY’S WORD is anachronistic. Example: Will’s Nehru jacket and bell bottoms were anachronistic, but he wore them to the party at Helen’s house anyway.

TUESDAY’S WORD was ambiguous. It means doubt and uncertainty created by indistinctiveness; or being able to be understood in two more more ways. Example: Sometimes political leaders make comments that are intentionally ambiguous.

Another reunion

Former employees of Lacy Manufacturing Company will have their annual luncheon at Clarence’s Steak House in Ridgeway at noon today. Lacy is a textile company that dates back to 1942.

A really big show

If you haven’t seen the big Expressions 2021 show at Piedmont Arts, Friday is your last chance. But you might want to attend the Art at Happy Hour for free beverages and snacks at 5-7 p.m. Thursday and go on a self-guided tour.

Expressions includes the work of more than 90 artists from Southern Virginia and the surrounding area, including watercolor, oil and acrylic, 3D, mixed media and drawing. Amanda Honore Donley, owner of Rose Window Studio in Woolwine, was the judge this year.