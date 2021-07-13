Expressions of all kind are appreciated

TODAY’S WORD is anachronistic. Example: Will’s Nehru jacket and bell bottoms were anachronistic, but he wore them to the party at Helen’s house anyway.
TUESDAY’S WORD was ambiguous. It means doubt and uncertainty created by indistinctiveness; or being able to be understood in two more more ways. Example: Sometimes political leaders make comments that are intentionally ambiguous.
Another reunion
Former employees of Lacy Manufacturing Company will have their annual luncheon at Clarence’s Steak House in Ridgeway at noon today. Lacy is a textile company that dates back to 1942.
A really big show
If you haven’t seen the big Expressions 2021 show at Piedmont Arts, Friday is your last chance. But you might want to attend the Art at Happy Hour for free beverages and snacks at 5-7 p.m. Thursday and go on a self-guided tour.
Expressions includes the work of more than 90 artists from Southern Virginia and the surrounding area, including watercolor, oil and acrylic, 3D, mixed media and drawing. Amanda Honore Donley, owner of Rose Window Studio in Woolwine, was the judge this year.
And you can vote on your favorite piece, which will receive the 2021 People’s Choice Award and be announced during at the event.
Info about the P.O.
Regular Stroller reader and writer Nelson Smith offered congratulations about the article on Tuesday’s front page about the rejuvenation of the Callands Post Office.
Smith said that “Callands was named for Samuel Calland and was the son-in-law of my 5th great-grandfather, John Smith, Jr. of the ‘Pocket Plantation’ in Pittsylvania County. Samuel married John’s daughter, Elizabeth, the same month that John died.”
Nelson Smith said he found the Calland Family Cemetery years ago by accident.
TUESDA’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Reunions Magazine, in a report updated in April, says that the 80th Lilly family reunion—which is among descendants of Robert and Frances Lilly in Flat Top, W. Va.—was the largest family reunion, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. That reunion had 2,585 registered members during its three days in August 2009.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the longest-running family reunion on record?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.