TODAY’S WORD is enjoin. Example: The judge fined the man $2,000 for the damages he had caused and enjoined him from ever attending another fair or festival within the county.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was doff. It means to remove (an item of clothing) or to take off or raise one’s hat as a greeting or token of respect. Example: He doffed his cap when his grandmother sat down at the table.

Auction

American Legion Chapter 52 will have a fundraising auction at 6 p.m. Friday at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department. Food will be for sale.

Brunswick stew

Though it’s still hot during the days, there’s a snap of chill in the evenings, and colorful leaves have started to fall. The outdoors seems infused with a lovely golden glow, and colors are more vibrant.

It all tells us that fall is coming. Fall means sitting in front of a bowl of steamy, savory Brunswick stew — and digging right in. Competition can be fierce for that hearty dish, which takes teams of people days to make. That’s why people are calling already to place their orders for the 69th annual Spencer Ruritan Brunswick Stew.