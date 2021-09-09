Fall into flavor with hearty Brunswick stew, rich pumpkin spice

TODAY’S WORD is enjoin. Example: The judge fined the man $2,000 for the damages he had caused and enjoined him from ever attending another fair or festival within the county.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was doff. It means to remove (an item of clothing) or to take off or raise one’s hat as a greeting or token of respect. Example: He doffed his cap when his grandmother sat down at the table.
Auction
American Legion Chapter 52 will have a fundraising auction at 6 p.m. Friday at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department. Food will be for sale.
Brunswick stew
Though it’s still hot during the days, there’s a snap of chill in the evenings, and colorful leaves have started to fall. The outdoors seems infused with a lovely golden glow, and colors are more vibrant.
It all tells us that fall is coming. Fall means sitting in front of a bowl of steamy, savory Brunswick stew — and digging right in. Competition can be fierce for that hearty dish, which takes teams of people days to make. That’s why people are calling already to place their orders for the 69th annual Spencer Ruritan Brunswick Stew.
That’s normally served up during a community fair, but the fair is not being held this year. However, the stew will be ready by Sept. 18. To order, call Terri Flanagan at 276-340-1615.
Pumpkin pancakes
For fall flavor, to your regular pancake batter add 1/2 cup pumpkin puree, 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1/4 tsp. nutmeg and 1/4 tsp. ginger.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Wyandotte chicken is featured on the Heritage Breeds stamps. It is a beautiful bird with dramatic feathers — each outlined in a contrasting color, such as white outlined in black, or gold outlined in brown, giving the chicken a striking scalloped look. They were bred to withstand the cold of the North and were dependable for both meat and eggs, until industrial farming took over and other breeds were exploited for one or the other.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Heritage Breeds postal stamps feature the Milking Devon cattle. The Milking Devon is a triple-purpose breed that can handle low-quality, high-forage diet and severe weather. What are the three purposes meant by “triple-purpose?”
