Farewell to one of the area's last WWII veterans

A WWII veteran lost
The area lost one of our few remaining World War II veterans last week.
George Lee Hundley Sr. died on Wednesday, and his obituary was in the Monday Bulletin. He “was a celebrated World War II Army veteran serving as a tank driver for the 12th Armored Division 493rd Battalion,” his obituary states. After the war, he spent much of his life with DuPont, the Bassett Rescue Squad and Starling Avenue Baptist Church.
Local folks in WWII
In 2011 the family of the late Lucy Kellam Joyce shared with the Bulletin a scrapbook of newspaper articles and clippings she had kept of 690 local men and women serving in World War II, including the late George Hundley. Many of them were from the 29th and 116th Divisions of Company H. The Bulletin created a database from that scrapbook so you could easily find information from the clippings.
After completing the project, the Bulletin gave copies of those clippings on DVD and paper copies of them to the Martinsville library, Bassett Historical Center and Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society’s museum in the former courthouse so that they would be available for everyone to see. Just look up the person, location, experience or other matter you are interested in, and the database (and also an index on paper) tells you easily where you can find the article.
New books
Here’s what the local libraries have new:
- “Game On: a Stephanie Plum Novel” by Janet Evanovich
- “Deck the Donuts: a Deputy Donut Mystery” by Ginger Bolton
- “Help Your Kids Learn & Love the Bible” by Danika Cooley
- “The Dark Hours: a Renee Ballard and Harry Bosch Novel” by Michael Connelly
- “Death on the Shelf: a Haunted Library Mystery” by Allison Brook
- “A Christmas Legacy” by Anne Perry
- “Love on the Range” by Mary Connealy
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: During the 1920s, a revolutionary new garment for babies became popular: the romper. Rompers had long sleeves, short knickerbockers and a yoked bodice. Rompers were much easier for babies to crawl in, and toddlers to walk and play in, than the petticoats that in which babies had been dressed before. Over time, rompers evolved into the onesie that is a standard of a baby’s wardrobe today.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: One of the first famous women to usher in a major style movement by bobbing her hair was dancer Irene Castle in what year?
