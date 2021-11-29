Farewell to one of the area's last WWII veterans

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: periodt. Example: My coat doesn’t fit in my backpack and it’s too hard to carry around all day because I’m also carrying around my backpack and clarinet and there’s no place to keep it in school so I just do not want to wear it, periodt.

MONDAY’S WORD was FOMO. It’s an acronym that stands for “fear of missing out.” Example: Tansy suffers from FOMO when her big sister goes with her friends to the coffee shop and gameroom uptown.

A WWII veteran lost

The area lost one of our few remaining World War II veterans last week.

George Lee Hundley Sr. died on Wednesday, and his obituary was in the Monday Bulletin. He “was a celebrated World War II Army veteran serving as a tank driver for the 12th Armored Division 493rd Battalion,” his obituary states. After the war, he spent much of his life with DuPont, the Bassett Rescue Squad and Starling Avenue Baptist Church.

Local folks in WWII