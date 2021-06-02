Flowers, cats and items for sale

TODAY’S WORD is scion. Example: Junior cut scions from eight varieties of peach trees he liked.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was grafting. It is a horticultural technique in which tissues of plants are joined so as to continue their growth together. Example: If you love a particular apple someone has grown, you always could do a grafting from the tree.
Peonies
Dorothy Stoots has special memories of peonies, from way back in her childhood.
“I’m 88 years old, and I can remember them calling these flowers ‘PIE-enies’” back then, she said. Her grandmother, who lived in Iron Bridge, grew them.
Her grandmother always used to warn her to leave the black ants which crawl over the peony flower alone, because they are doing something useful.
Desperate Housecats of MHC
“They’re cute, playful, and some are just a bit — catty!” says the announcement for “Desperate Housecats” — not a TV reality show, but an SPCA-special based on the reality that this is kitten season, and there are too many felines now needing homes.
Throughout June, the adoption fee for any cat or kitten, with approved applications, is $5. That includes the vaccinations and spaying or neutering.
Picnic furniture and beef
FFA wooden picnic furniture is for sale— at $30 for chairs, $40 for benches, $100 for 6-foot tables and $125 for 8-foot tables.
You can also get locally grown, pasture-raised, grass-fed premium Angus beef, too. All cuts are $6 per pound, purchased as a 16th, an 8th or a quarter. Customers would be purchasing ground beef as well as a percentage of the following cuts: ribs, stew beef, chuck roast, T-bone steak, sirloin steak and cube steak.
Both the furniture and the beef are through the Henry County Public Schools Career Academy. For more information or to make arrangements, contact Darryl Holland at 276-638-1668 or dholland@henry.k12.va.us.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the U.S. there are 18 counties named after Richard Montgomery (1738-1775), an Irish soldier who first served in the British Army and later became a major general in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many counties are there in the U.S.?
Reach The Stroller at
276-638-8801 ext. 243