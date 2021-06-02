Flowers, cats and items for sale

TODAY’S WORD is scion. Example: Junior cut scions from eight varieties of peach trees he liked.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was grafting. It is a horticultural technique in which tissues of plants are joined so as to continue their growth together. Example: If you love a particular apple someone has grown, you always could do a grafting from the tree.

Peonies

Dorothy Stoots has special memories of peonies, from way back in her childhood.

“I’m 88 years old, and I can remember them calling these flowers ‘PIE-enies’” back then, she said. Her grandmother, who lived in Iron Bridge, grew them.

Her grandmother always used to warn her to leave the black ants which crawl over the peony flower alone, because they are doing something useful.

Desperate Housecats of MHC

“They’re cute, playful, and some are just a bit — catty!” says the announcement for “Desperate Housecats” — not a TV reality show, but an SPCA-special based on the reality that this is kitten season, and there are too many felines now needing homes.