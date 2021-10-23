For Halloween, let's scare away cancer with Pink Event

TODAY’S WORD is gloaming. Example: Before Dad would start the grilling, Mom and her granddaughter would set the table and the sisters would put together the side dishes, the family loved to just sit together and look out over the pond with their ginsies or glasses of wine or water to soak in the wondrous restorative power of the golden gloaming.

FRIDAY’S WORD cataract. It means a large waterfall. Example: It was Julie’s first time at Niagara Falls, and she was astounded by the height of the cataracts and enchanted by the glistening mists they created.

Your best pumpkin

The Blue Ridge Regional Library invites kids to show their creativity in “The Great Pumpkin Painting Contest,” which is going on through Thursday.

Children can pick up a miniature pumpkin and an acrylic paint set from any branch of the library, take the pumpkin home to paint, then send a picture of it to the library. (The pumpkins only can be painted, not carved.) Send that photo along with name, age and phone number to events@brrl.lib.va.us.