For Halloween, let's scare away cancer with Pink Event

TODAY’S WORD is gloaming. Example: Before Dad would start the grilling, Mom and her granddaughter would set the table and the sisters would put together the side dishes, the family loved to just sit together and look out over the pond with their ginsies or glasses of wine or water to soak in the wondrous restorative power of the golden gloaming.
FRIDAY’S WORD cataract. It means a large waterfall. Example: It was Julie’s first time at Niagara Falls, and she was astounded by the height of the cataracts and enchanted by the glistening mists they created.
Your best pumpkin
The Blue Ridge Regional Library invites kids to show their creativity in “The Great Pumpkin Painting Contest,” which is going on through Thursday.
Children can pick up a miniature pumpkin and an acrylic paint set from any branch of the library, take the pumpkin home to paint, then send a picture of it to the library. (The pumpkins only can be painted, not carved.) Send that photo along with name, age and phone number to events@brrl.lib.va.us.
All pumpkin pictures (not the artists’ names) will be posted on the library system’s Facebook page for voting by age groups: 6-9 and 10-13. The artist of the photo with the most votes in each age group will win a $10 Walmart gift card.
New books
The following new books are ready to be checked out from the Blue Ridge Regional Library:
- “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
- “State of Terror” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny
- “Over My Dead Body” by Jeffrey Archer
- “Dear Santa: a New Christmas Novel” by Debbie Macomber
- “Waiting on Love” by Tracie Peterson
- “A Season on the Wind” by Suzanne Woods Fisher
- “A Christmas Courtship” by Shelley Shepard Gray
- “Riverbend Gap: a Riverbend Romance” by Denise Hunter
A Pink Event
MLC Cancer Foundation’s annual A Pink Event will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville. Masks are required, and vaccinations are appreciated. Seating will be limited. To RSVP, text “RSVP” to 415-991-0390.
Ha-ha-halloween
- Why did the officer ticket the ghost on Halloween? Because he didn’t have a haunting license.
- Shy did the ghost starch his sheet? He wanted everyone scared stiff.
- How do you know when a ghost is sad? He starts boo-hooing.
- What is it liked to be romanced by a vampire? Actually, it’s a pain in the neck.
- What do the call the janitor in a haunted house? The Grim Sweeper.
- Why didn’t the skeleton want to watch the horror movie? He didn’t have the guts.
- How do you get rid of demons? Exorcise a lot.
- What treats to optometrists give on Halloween? Candy corneas.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Mamie Eisenhower was the first First Lady to decorate the White House for Halloween, in 1958.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What famous magician died on Halloween?
