For sale: The soul of a bidder

After the auction ended, I went to get it, my heart pounding with excitement.

As I picked it up, something on its base caught my eye.

It was the name of a local store and a price: $20.

I could have bought that angel any day at that store for $12 cheaper than I had paid in that crazy bidding war.

Not long ago I spent about $20 on a box of stuff that, in the end, I didn’t know what it was or why I had bid on it. I just took out a little outdoor light (was that what I had been bidding for? I didn’t remember it) and asked the auctioneer if I could leave the rest of the stuff for him to sell later to someone else.

I had been hoping it was the box with drop cloths, although by the time the auction was finished, I was done with my painting, so they wouldn’t have helped anyway.

I had bid for those boxes of stuff from someone’s garage late one night when I was scrolling for a local auctioneer’s website I had come across over Facebook – my first online auction. I started looking for fun but then noticed a few things I could use, so I registered.