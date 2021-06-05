For sale: The soul of a bidder

There’s one thing that will make anything you’re wanting to buy increase substantially in value.
That’s an auction – and the value increase happens when someone else is bidding against you. Once you get the item home, and it sinks in how much you’ve paid for it, the regret could be very strong indeed.
I’m from a little town where the main annual entertainment and social events each year were the Rotary Club dinner and auction in the fall and the Relay for Life, which had an auction, in the spring.
Of course we always had other auctions throughout the year.
I learned my lesson in auctions at the Relay for Life, where for some reason I felt I really needed a concrete angel for my yard. I’ve always loved to garden but had not had yard decorations before.
This angel seemed like it would be a good addition to the flower beds.
Once bidding for it had started and someone else challenged my $10 for it, a deep, fiery urge filled my soul.
I had to have that angel.
Suddenly the image of the empty spot in the flower bed where the angel should be but was missing loomed large in mind. What a travesty.
The other lady bid; I bid. The other lady bid; I bid. Back and forth we went in a vicious race until I won that small concrete angel for the bargain price of $32.
After the auction ended, I went to get it, my heart pounding with excitement.
As I picked it up, something on its base caught my eye.
It was the name of a local store and a price: $20.
I could have bought that angel any day at that store for $12 cheaper than I had paid in that crazy bidding war.
Not long ago I spent about $20 on a box of stuff that, in the end, I didn’t know what it was or why I had bid on it. I just took out a little outdoor light (was that what I had been bidding for? I didn’t remember it) and asked the auctioneer if I could leave the rest of the stuff for him to sell later to someone else.
I had been hoping it was the box with drop cloths, although by the time the auction was finished, I was done with my painting, so they wouldn’t have helped anyway.
I had bid for those boxes of stuff from someone’s garage late one night when I was scrolling for a local auctioneer’s website I had come across over Facebook – my first online auction. I started looking for fun but then noticed a few things I could use, so I registered.
Although that box with drop cloths got me started, I also bid on a few other things, the sales of which would be finalized in five more days. Initially it was exciting, but then I kept getting so many emails saying I was outbid that the thrill of competition wore off to leave behind only a confusion about what I would be getting and a worry about perhaps everything hitting at once, to leave me with too big a bill.
Hence it was that for $32 I ended up with a lifetime supply of pruning-saw blades and that outdoor light I still haven’t tested.
There’s a flipside to the hot urge of competition, and that’s the discouragement of rejection. An auctioneer friend taught me about that.
I had fallen absolutely in love with a beautiful, formal, upholstered, light-green chair I wanted for the bedroom. That chair was perfect for the spot, and I had to have it no matter what. I told my auctioneer friend about that desire.
The furniture was lined up in rows just like all the other household goods in that auction. The lovely green chair came right after the ugliest chair you ever had seen, a battered old recliner in a nubby orange-and-dark brown polyester upholstery.
He opened the bid on that ugly chair at $20, then dropped down to $15, then $10. Meanwhile, my blood was racing, getting ready to bid on the dream chair that was coming next.
He dropped down to $5, and after no takers, said, “I’ll tell ya what. Let’s throw in this green chair here. Five dollars, this recliner and that green chair next to it.”
I thrust my paddle high into the air.
No one bid against me. I could not believe it. The chair I had wanted was mine, and for a pittance, when I had been prepared to pay a fortune for it.
Later, when I was grumbling over having to deal with the ugly chair I didn’t want, the auctioneer explained his technique to me.
“If I had put up that green chair on its own,” he said, “it would have gone for $125 or $150. But I was saving it for you. Instead of calling attention to the green chair, I threw it in with the chair no one wanted, so instead of glorifying the green chair, the green chair was sullied by association with the ugly chair, and you got it for nothing.”
There’s a psychological angle to everything, isn’t there?
