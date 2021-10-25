Free Halloween photos for a donation to the SPCA

TODAY’S WORD is hector. Example: During the community forum, some guy in the back corner kept hectoring one particular candidate.
Halloween pics
Allure Images Boutique Photography at 31 Primitive Drive in Ridgeway will have its annual Halloween drop-in Saturday and Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. both days and going until everyone has been served.
Stop by the studio for a free photo (which you’ll download from a public online gallery) of you and the kids in their Halloween costumes. The downloads are free, but donations will be collected for the SPCA again this year. Last year more than $1,400 was raised.
Open House
Patrick & Henry Community College’s Dalton IDEA Center at 26 Fayette St. in Martinsville will be celebrating its fifth anniversary with an open house on Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. until noon.
Experience what the IDEA Center offers including the Fab Lab and Technology Accelerator. Check out member and instructor demos of the Fab Lab machines, meet past participants of the Martinsville and Henry County Startup and Grow programs and learn about classes and programs offered as well as have some hands-on fun. The event is free and open to the public.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross says it is facing an emergency blood and platelet shortage as donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year. Those who are eligible to donate are urged to do so now to help overcome the current shortage.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have experienced challenges collecting blood for patients from blood drive cancellations to surging hospital demand,” a release from the organization said. “Now with decreased blood donor turnout, our Red Cross blood supply has dropped to the lowest it has been at this time of year since 2015.”
The American Red Cross lists the following blood drives scheduled for the immediate area:
Nov. 4, Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St., Martinsville, from noon to 6 p.m.
Nov. 12, Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway, from 1-6 p.m.
Nov. 13, County Line Christian Church, 12711 Chatham Road, Axton, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“The Red Cross is working around the clock to meet the blood needs of hospitals and patients, but can’t do it alone,” the release said.
