Free Halloween photos for a donation to the SPCA

TODAY’S WORD is hector. Example: During the community forum, some guy in the back corner kept hectoring one particular candidate.

MONDAY’S WORD was savvy. It means shrewdness and practical knowledge; the ability to make good judgments. Example: Because of her political savvy she often was an interesting person to have around, especially during elections season.

Halloween pics

Allure Images Boutique Photography at 31 Primitive Drive in Ridgeway will have its annual Halloween drop-in Saturday and Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. both days and going until everyone has been served.

Stop by the studio for a free photo (which you’ll download from a public online gallery) of you and the kids in their Halloween costumes. The downloads are free, but donations will be collected for the SPCA again this year. Last year more than $1,400 was raised.

Open House

Patrick & Henry Community College’s Dalton IDEA Center at 26 Fayette St. in Martinsville will be celebrating its fifth anniversary with an open house on Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. until noon.