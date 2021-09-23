From Tony Award celebrations to medical fundraisers

TODAY’S WORD is balatron. Example: “How mercurial is life… We all imagine being carried from the ashes by the goddess Artemis and here I get a balatron from Barnum & Bailey.” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)
FRIDAY’S WORD was peccadillos. It means slight offenses. Example: “Yes, we all do [have]. Peccadillos, cloying habits.” (Source: Moira Rose)
Jaxon's medical expenses
Donations are pouring into the online fundraiser "Jaxon's Medical Expenses" on GoFundMe by Caitlin Boyd.
"Hello everyone, as I'm sure everyone has seen or heard today September 23rd, 2021 an 8 year old boy was struck by a Toyota Pickup truck while getting off of the school bus. Jaxon Harris was life-flighted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries," the fundraiser states.
"His mother Kayla, and stepfather Brandon were supposed to be getting married this Saturday [Sept. 25] and will probably have to cancel their special day. We are asking for monetary donations to cover medical expenses, as well as prayers for healing and comfort."
The fundraising goal is $10,000.
The Tony Awards
Never will be our area so immersed in the Tony Awards as well will be Sunday night. That's when internationally acclaimed Jeremy O. Harris, who grew up in Axton and went to Carlisle School, will be watching the fate of his "Slave Play," which has a record-breaking 12 Tony Award nominations.
You can see the awards at 7 tonight on Paramount (free subscriptions for a week at ParamountPlus.com), and a concert celebrating Broadway's return post-pandemic, at 9 p.m. on CBS. Meanwhile, his mother, Veronica Farrish of Danville, is in New York City, where she will see the awards live.
FRIDAY‘S TRIVIA ANSWER: The word “gynocracy” means a governing body of women, or women seen as a ruling class. Samuel Johnson’s dictionary has that word, but spelled as “gynecrocrasay," defined as "petticoat government."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What word was Johnson's dictionary defining with “a harmless drudge” who “busies himself in tracing the original and detailing the signification of words.”
