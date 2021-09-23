From Tony Award celebrations to medical fundraisers

TODAY’S WORD is balatron. Example: “How mercurial is life… We all imagine being carried from the ashes by the goddess Artemis and here I get a balatron from Barnum & Bailey.” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”)

FRIDAY’S WORD was peccadillos. It means slight offenses. Example: “Yes, we all do [have]. Peccadillos, cloying habits.” (Source: Moira Rose)

Jaxon's medical expenses

Donations are pouring into the online fundraiser "Jaxon's Medical Expenses" on GoFundMe by Caitlin Boyd.

"Hello everyone, as I'm sure everyone has seen or heard today September 23rd, 2021 an 8 year old boy was struck by a Toyota Pickup truck while getting off of the school bus. Jaxon Harris was life-flighted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries," the fundraiser states.