Fun on the river and funds to be raised

TODAY’S WORD is lugubrious. Example: The former CEO was so distraught about what he was reading that he because lugubrious and quiet and would not talk to no one who approached him.
THURSDAY’S WORD was alacrity. It means promptness in response and cheerful readiness. Example: Charles grabbed the report and had it typed and updated with amazing alacrity.
Rolling on the river
Greater Bassett's annual Family Fun Float is back for a lazy summer day floating (rather than rolling, hopefully) on the Smith River.
Meet on Saturday at the River Walk or Smith River Outfitters, and bring along your own kayak or rent one. There will be a shuttle every 30 minutes to take you to the entry point at the base of the dam. And then you, well, float back.
The event is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 3321 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett. And between 11 and 5 there will be live music by Andy Burnette Duo & Fatz, with food trucks and vendors.
And if it happens to rain, they'll do it next Saturday (July 24).
Much raising of funds
There are all sorts of activities this weekend in fundraising events where you can get something to eat or even get your car washed:
The car washing is by the youth at Fort Trail Christian Church, 6356 Virginia Ave., in Bassett. They will be on hand at 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and they'll sell you hotdogs and goodies, too.
Oak Level Ruritan Club is having a barbecue drive-thru dinner at 4-6:30 p.m. at 7668 Oak Level Road in Bassett. Dinner includes barbecue, baked beans, slaw, rolls and desserts for $8 per plate. Pre-order by calling 276-340-3041.
Missing Jitters
Josh Stover's dog has been missing for a week now, since she jumped out of his truck last Friday. Josh told us about the Chihuahua and asked for help in finding her. He tells us her name is Jitters. If you see her, call 276-806-7798.
THURSDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: Reunions Magazine, in a report updated in April, reports East Stroudsburg State University did research about reunions that revealed that 46% had reunions annually. About 28% had a reunion every other year, and 10% had one every five years.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: We told you on Tuesday about the largest family reunions, but how many people attend an average reunion?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.