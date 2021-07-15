Fun on the river and funds to be raised

TODAY’S WORD is lugubrious. Example: The former CEO was so distraught about what he was reading that he because lugubrious and quiet and would not talk to no one who approached him.

THURSDAY’S WORD was alacrity. It means promptness in response and cheerful readiness. Example: Charles grabbed the report and had it typed and updated with amazing alacrity.

Rolling on the river

Greater Bassett's annual Family Fun Float is back for a lazy summer day floating (rather than rolling, hopefully) on the Smith River.

Meet on Saturday at the River Walk or Smith River Outfitters, and bring along your own kayak or rent one. There will be a shuttle every 30 minutes to take you to the entry point at the base of the dam. And then you, well, float back.

The event is at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 3321 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett. And between 11 and 5 there will be live music by Andy Burnette Duo & Fatz, with food trucks and vendors.

And if it happens to rain, they'll do it next Saturday (July 24).

Much raising of funds