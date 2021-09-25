Getting into the spirit of home improvement really turns a house into a home

Eight years ago I bought the ugliest house in Henry County.
Seriously. That’s so true that I wouldn’t have dared make that comment if there were any chance the seller would see it, but he moved far away and dropped contact.
However, ugly, you can fix. You can’t fix bad location, and it’s easier to live with a low house payment than a high one.
Plus, the way I look at it, no matter where you live, you would want to fix up the house to exactly the way you like it anyway. What does it matter if I paint a stark modern gray wall Sundried Tomato, or a filthy, old, streaked brownish wall Sundried Tomato?
Actually, the living room walls were paneling painted a lovely green, but I didn’t want paneling. There must be tongue-in-groove beadboard behind it, I thought; the house was that old.
I went into it with great excitement and energy, and thank goodness that was the case, or it would’ve been a nightmare.
I removed all the wood trim, and taking down those panels was easy. They were so light I could carry them out by myself, no problem.
Under those walls was a beige wallpaper with little blue flower designs on a sort of cardstock texture. It had been hammered onto the base wall with little nails. I tore off a piece where it was cleanest, to save in the scrapbook to honor the history of the house.
Underneath that paper was another beige cardstock, this time with pink stripes. It, apparently, had been stapled to the wall.
Behind all that was a type of wall sort of like drywall, but thinner. Dust filled the air and made me cough as I pulled it down.
Wow! I stepped back 100 years – or, 73, based on the dates of the newspaper and magazine pages that were glued to the walls.
Martinsville Bulletins and Life Magazines from 1942, grocery lists and kids’ school pages covered the beadboard walls in patches. They weren’t hiding any holes or defects, and they also did not completely cover the walls. Did people start putting them up in the spirit of providing insulation, no matter how slight, but got tired and gave up instead of finishing?
Thank goodness this was all in the deep of winter, when outdoor delights didn’t compete for attention. Every night after work I would go in and pull out the nails and staples that were spaced only 3 or 4 inches apart.
That’s when my sister came to visit. She’s a free spirit and a history professor who appreciates heritage, and she tried to talk me into leaving the walls with all the pages glued onto them. It’s authentic, she said, and unique, and tells a story.
It’s filthy, I told her, and nasty. She pressed her point. After my variety of protests, the one that hushed her was, “Dad wouldn’t approve.”
I sprayed the glued-on pages with water, then scraped them off the walls with my handy Ace 5-in-1 scraper.
Just water and a scrub brush were enough to get a first layer of dirt off. Next it was tri-sodium phosphate with a brush, then tri-sodium phosphate with a rag, and finally regular detergent, getting into all the grooves with the rag.
Next was filling all the hundreds of little nail holes with spackling. In the following days, the spackling had to be sanded.
Slight as it was, the sanding caused dust to drop into the grooves, so a fifth washing was in order.
Then two coats of primer were required to get the walls ready to be painted.
Trying to match my rug and true antique Victorian furniture, first I painted the walls what was supposed to be a rich brown. It took three coats.
In the end, I stood back and sighed. My heart sang. It was beautiful, a unique room that paid tribute to the past, and to the home as it was built to be.
With the furniture and accessories all arranged, though, that color just didn’t pull everything together the right way.
An uneasy feeling grew worse by the week, until two months later, I moved all the furniture to the center of the room and painted again. It took three coats of Sundried Tomato, a deep and somber yet rich color, to provide full coverage.
With all the furniture back in place, walking into my living room was like stepping into a magic land. It was lush, and beautiful, and timeless, an escape from the clash and discord of outside life.
Not all homes are as challenging as this one is, but they all are equally rewarding.
Your house is the most wonderful canvas there is. It takes effort – some more than others – to turn it into your own special world, art of your own creation that surrounds you and keeps you comfortable.
As for mine, I’ve grown used to my elegant living room (maybe “parlor” is a better word?), but thinking back on all that awful, hard, dirty work that went into getting it that way has worn me out. I’m going to lay down now on the walnut medallion style red velvet Victorian sofa I bought in an antique shop on East Church Street during the 2014 Culture Crawl and take a nap.
