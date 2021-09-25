Getting into the spirit of home improvement really turns a house into a home

I sprayed the glued-on pages with water, then scraped them off the walls with my handy Ace 5-in-1 scraper.

Just water and a scrub brush were enough to get a first layer of dirt off. Next it was tri-sodium phosphate with a brush, then tri-sodium phosphate with a rag, and finally regular detergent, getting into all the grooves with the rag.

Next was filling all the hundreds of little nail holes with spackling. In the following days, the spackling had to be sanded.

Slight as it was, the sanding caused dust to drop into the grooves, so a fifth washing was in order.

Then two coats of primer were required to get the walls ready to be painted.

Trying to match my rug and true antique Victorian furniture, first I painted the walls what was supposed to be a rich brown. It took three coats.

In the end, I stood back and sighed. My heart sang. It was beautiful, a unique room that paid tribute to the past, and to the home as it was built to be.

With the furniture and accessories all arranged, though, that color just didn’t pull everything together the right way.