Giving away lots of things -- including jokes

TODAY’S WORD is bucolic. Though Chasity and Randy have fun in Atlanta, sometimes they miss the bucolic lifestyle they used to take for granted when they were growing up in Patrick County.
TUESDAY’S WORD was soviet. It is a Russian word for “council.” Example: “At first councils of strike committees, the soviets soon became the organs through which the various sections of the working-class movement met to control their affairs and to put forward their political demands.” (Source: “A History of Russia,” by John Lawrence, 1957.)
Little Free Libraries
What started out as Zachary Margraves’ Eagle Scout project in 2014 has ended up being an ongoing effort of care by his family (including his parents, Richard and Melody) and enjoyment for the community: Little Free Libraries. Those are the small, decorative boxes throughout the area that hold books; you can take books and leave books as you please.
The Margraves recently refurbished the cheerful blue LFL at the Pocket Park on the corner of Fayette and Moss Streets.
They put in a new LFL in Uptown. Each LFL has a unique design, and this one especially: It has a planter on top. The folks at Legacy Industries Inc. planted the flowers in it, and Josh Blancas and the team at The Ground Floor coffee shop have committed to watering them every evening.
Back to School Giveaway
The 32nd Masonic District will sponsor a Back to School Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, while supplies last, at the Carver Ruritan Building, 140 Linda Drive, Martinsville. It’s a joint effort among G.P. Watkins No. 320, Sandy Level No. 274 and G.W. Carver No. 49.
Jokes for kids
Continuing on a theme started in Tuesday’s Stroller . . .
Who led all the blueberries to the bakery? The Pie Piper.
What’s the best thing to put in a blueberry pie? Your teeth!
Why was the blueberry so upset? Its parents were in a jam.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: XLIX written out in numbers is 49.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Many magazines, newspapers and other sources list what they consider the best Super Bowl commercials of all time. Given that, it seems fair to choose Sports Illustrated’s list. Can you name at least three of that top 10?
