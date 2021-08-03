Giving away lots of things -- including jokes

TODAY’S WORD is bucolic. Though Chasity and Randy have fun in Atlanta, sometimes they miss the bucolic lifestyle they used to take for granted when they were growing up in Patrick County.

TUESDAY’S WORD was soviet. It is a Russian word for “council.” Example: “At first councils of strike committees, the soviets soon became the organs through which the various sections of the working-class movement met to control their affairs and to put forward their political demands.” (Source: “A History of Russia,” by John Lawrence, 1957.)

Little Free Libraries

What started out as Zachary Margraves’ Eagle Scout project in 2014 has ended up being an ongoing effort of care by his family (including his parents, Richard and Melody) and enjoyment for the community: Little Free Libraries. Those are the small, decorative boxes throughout the area that hold books; you can take books and leave books as you please.

The Margraves recently refurbished the cheerful blue LFL at the Pocket Park on the corner of Fayette and Moss Streets.