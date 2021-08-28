Go spread your germy views elsewhere

My parents, long vaccinated, were concerned, too, and returned to the pharmacy this week to get tested, to be sure they hadn’t somehow drawn the bug and were carrying it to those unprotected around them.

Thankfully, they were negative, but the mere thought they would have to worry made me angry.

The attitude of people who don’t want to be vaccinated or wear masks or even keep their distance is appalling. Theirs are new images in the illustrated dictionary by the word “selfish,” and these examples have nothing to do with hoarding or mongering and everything to do with disregard and disdain.

We have seen examples weekly now, though, of the harsh lessons of life has delivered to some who have raised their voices as vocal opponents to doing the right thing, radio entertainers who would put ratings above helping those who pay attention to their varied views navigate a serious threat to mankind. That’s selfish for sure.

So, please, if you are one of those outraged people who think your rights to die are more important than everyone else’s rights to live, go sulk in silence. Use your social platforms, and stay off the public platforms.

If you don’t want to protect your neighbors and loved ones, then at least stay away from my loved ones. Take your threats and go hide.

If you don’t care about those you love, then don’t pretend to love anyone who might care about you.

Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at steven.doyle@martinsvillebulletin.com or 276-638-8801, ext. 245.

