Go spread your germy views elsewhere

With each video clip, each outlandish demonstration, every screamed syllable, the outrageousness gets ever more unbearable.
They feel omnipresent, although I most certainly know they are not, these people who scream righteously and indignantly and angrily, who cajole, deface and threaten in a tenor that is baffling in its temerity.
These are the people who stand up in meetings and bellow about their rights when people around them are getting sick and dying because their protestations are so not right.
They don’t want to be vaccinated. They don’t want to wear masks. Some of them don’t even want to admit that nearly 39 million of us have fallen ill to the novel coronavirus, that millions have been hospitalized and that more than the 630,000 have died.
They stand in loudmouthed disgrace in the face of those who have been taken by this awful pandemic, and ever more they anger me with their selfishness, their ignorance-fueled indignation and their utter disregard for their fellow man.
These are shameful examples of God’s handiwork, but they don’t have to answer to me.
My mission is to find tolerance and compassion for these people who would rather see children get sick than agree to do the right thing. They would rather sacrifice someone else than to understand the great threat that an evolving virus can pose. They may not want to embrace the math and science, but surely they have to accept the humanity.
But I’m finding that tolerance increasingly elusive.
I grew ever angrier about such impudence this past week when two more people close to me became very ill with COVID-19.
One of them is a friend who has been part of our innermost family for generations, as if he bore our DNA.
The other is a relative, a young mother with small children she must protect.
He has a long history of significant health issues and has been vaccinated from the early days of the virus.
She’s a nurse and a caregiver who had not bothered to get shots even as her husband fought the virus and her father suffered with it.
He seems to be struggling to get better and awaits a dose of antibodies to chase off his breakthrough infection and the symptoms it has caused.
She was able to receive antibodies and is doing much better, even if there were no hospital beds available to her despite the fact that her husband works on a COVID-19 ward.
These are sad and frightening tales that show the dispassionate deadliness of this virus, how it can attack the vaccinated and infect the inculcated.
And although my prayers and thoughts and blessings are with both of them, this is my ultimate concern: These two people are one step removed from my parents, who, if they were to contract the virus, would surely have difficulty at their advanced age of fighting off its power.
My parents, long vaccinated, were concerned, too, and returned to the pharmacy this week to get tested, to be sure they hadn’t somehow drawn the bug and were carrying it to those unprotected around them.
Thankfully, they were negative, but the mere thought they would have to worry made me angry.
The attitude of people who don’t want to be vaccinated or wear masks or even keep their distance is appalling. Theirs are new images in the illustrated dictionary by the word “selfish,” and these examples have nothing to do with hoarding or mongering and everything to do with disregard and disdain.
We have seen examples weekly now, though, of the harsh lessons of life has delivered to some who have raised their voices as vocal opponents to doing the right thing, radio entertainers who would put ratings above helping those who pay attention to their varied views navigate a serious threat to mankind. That’s selfish for sure.
So, please, if you are one of those outraged people who think your rights to die are more important than everyone else’s rights to live, go sulk in silence. Use your social platforms, and stay off the public platforms.
If you don’t want to protect your neighbors and loved ones, then at least stay away from my loved ones. Take your threats and go hide.
If you don’t care about those you love, then don’t pretend to love anyone who might care about you.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at steven.doyle@martinsvillebulletin.com or 276-638-8801, ext. 245.