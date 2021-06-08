Google 'The Stroller' and count the hits

TODAY’S WORD is vernalization. Example: The creeping phlox this year disappointed, but that's because it didn't go through vernalization.

TUESDAY'S WORD was scarify. It means to break through a hard outer layer of seed to allow moisture to penetrate. Example: Scarify your seeds of Bells of Ireland, milkweed, nasturtium and lupine before you plant them.

Googling game

Did you ever play the googling game, back when the internet for general use was new?

It could have been called by a variety of names, but the goal was the same: You and the people you were playing with (or competing against) would look up a topic on the internet using enough, and the right combination of, search words to get as few responses as possible. The winner would be the person who had the fewest responses, and grand prize was if you hit just one.

For example, if your topic was how to train a Labrador retriever to sit, you would put "dog training," "Labrador retriever" and "sit" into the search engine. Today, that brings up 7,360,000 results, but in the early 1990s, it might have brought up a dozen or fewer. Another topic would be how many battles Napoleon Bonaparte won, which these days brings up 831,000 results.