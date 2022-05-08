Government employees really do have a pretty good deal

Our local governments have complained clearly and loudly to increase their pay or risk losing our local government employees to other areas that pay higher rates.

First it was the Martinsville Schools, then the Henry County Schools, then the Public Service Authority and then there was the Henry County government and it’s “one-’n’-done” work session.

Finally there was the marathon meeting in Martinsville that ended with an hour-long illustration by the city manager of his best guess as to what the future finances in the City were going to be, followed by work sessions deep into the night where we heard that, from school teachers to file clerks, everybody must be paid more money.

“We’re proposing an 8 percent raise and that’s not even keeping up with inflation,” said County Administrator Tim Hall. City Manager Leon Towarnicki pitched the highest raises for his people I’ve ever seen a city manager in Martinsville propose, and no one even batted an eye.

We hear of the need for affordable housing and now the announcements of renovated buildings with apartments that hover around the $800 dollar range.

Am I wrong to broach the question about just how affordable these apartments are for the folk who live here?

Look, police put their lives on the line every day, so do fire and rescue workers and teachers. I couldn’t even imagine doing that job.

I feel for you, but quite frankly, I’m not feeling the same love back.

How many of you out there who are paying the new 1% sales tax are still making the same you were before it? How many of you are going to have to cover the increased sewer rates in the city without a pay raise? How many of you in Martinsville and Henry County are going to have to pay for all of this increased spending when your incomes have not increased at all?

What commonality I find in most government employees is that they tend to loose the concept of reality when it comes to real-world finances.

I’ve gone round and round with an argument that goes something like the government prints the money right, so it’s the job of the common person to go out there and get it and then give it back to the government so the government can afford to pay what they pay.

After all of these raises and increases and bumps in pay, the Public Defenders Office appealed to the City and the County for more money. It’s a common annual argument around budget time: It seems they don’t make as much as their counterparts in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices.

After looking over the documents provided by the Public Defender, the lawyers on both sides of the aisle are among the best paid government workers we have in local government, and yet they need more.

It used to be our top officials made almost six figures. Now they are way past it and nearing six figures two times over.

Add to that a 20-year career beginning at 20 years old and you’re out with a fully vested Virginia Retirement System income and on to a second career where you can indulge in the concept government workers refer to as “double-dipping.”

The one that gets me the most is the argument you always hear around budget time about other areas that pay more and we can’t keep our employees because we don’t pay as much.

Look, in Henry County the starting rate for a deputy is $43,160 while the average in the state is $56,693. But heck, if the biggest paycheck is the goal, then head out to San Francisco. Starting pay there for a police officer is $92,560, and after seven years of service you’ll be making $139,152 with excellent benefits, according to the department’s website.

Then consider what it costs to live there. What you’ll find is the starting pay in San Francisco goes as far in San Francisco as the starting pay in Henry County goes in Henry County. It’s all relative and is the biggest fallacy in the justification for arguing why the pay is less here than other areas.

I’m all for everyone making as much as they can, when they can, as often as they can. But I’m also saying by comparison, government employees really do have a pretty good deal.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

