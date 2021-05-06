Granted, this breakfast has many items

TODAY’S WORD is mullein. Example: The late Barbara Winn, who along with her husband, Bill, had more than 3,000 different plants on their Sours Mill Road property, had told me that in days gone by Native Americans and settlers used the fuzzy leaves of mullein for baby diapers, and she contributed several of those plants when Albert Harris Elementary School planted a learning garden 10 or 11 years ago.
THURSDAY’S WORD was shepherd’s purse. This plant in the mustard family resembles the dandelion, except leaves are a bit smaller and heavily notched. The unremarkable flowers are white, but you might recognize the seed pods — they are small heart-shaped pouches. Example: Now through September is the best time to gather leaves of shepherd’s purse.
Big breakfast
The Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road will have its monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday. The offerings include sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples and pancakes (both buckwheat and regular), with juice and coffee to drink. The cost is $7.
Grants
Grants can provide funding for all sorts of projects, from arts to infrastructure to community to workforce funding. The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce will offer a free program at noon Wednesday over Zoom on grants (“Demystifying Funding Sources”).
To participate, email patcchamber@embarqmail.com or call 276-694-6012.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Curly dock has been used for centuries as a blood cleanser. Curly dock is said to have the most assimilable iron content of any plant in nature. It also has been used for skin conditions, including to soothe the pain from stinging nettle. The powdered root was used to soothe inflamed gums, and the warmed leaves also have been used to relieve hemorrhoids. The plant is high in oxalic acid and tannins, though, so not good for people prone to kidney stones.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What parts of shepherd’s purse are considered useful, and how?
