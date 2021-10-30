Halloween has a long history; help kids make good choices

Irish immigrants brought Halloween traditions with them to the U.S., with the mid-1800s being a time of heavy Irish immigration. The jack o’lantern comes form an Irish folktale about Stingy Jack, a man who fooled the devil — something you can’t really get away from, because then Jack was forced to walk the earth with only a burning piece of caoal in a hollowed-out turnip to light his way.

The practice of trick-or-treating is thought to have come from the Middle Ages practice of mumming, which was to dress up as ghosts and demons to go door-to-door performing scenes from plays and songs in exchange for food and drink. In the early days of trick-or-treat in America, kids were given little toys, coins, fruits, nuts or pieces of cake; candy didn’t start being given out until the 1950s, when advertisers convinced people that was the way to go.