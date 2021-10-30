Halloween has a long history; help kids make good choices

TODAY’S WORD is conciliatory. Example: Roger gave Caitlyn a conciliatory smile and picked up the dishcloth to help her with the supper clean-up.
FRIDAY’S WORD was importunate. It means troublesomely urgent; overly persistent in request or demand. Example: The importunate customer kept demanding to see more styles in her size while the salesclerk was worried about helping another customer who seemed to be having health problems.
Good ChoicesIt’s a minefield out there for teenagers — kids today face a whole different set of challenges that we did in our day.
Piedmont Community Services has a program designed to help parents and guardians equip their kids ages 9-14 with guidance and strength to make healthy choices and avoid drugs. It’s the program “Guiding Good Choices,” offered from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom. Participate by registering with Brian Hundley at 276-201-2385 or bhundley@piedmontcsb.org.
Halloween
The origins of Halloween can be traced back 2,000 years to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which was celebrated on the eve of their new year, which was Oct. 31. They believed that was the night the dead returned, so they warded them off by wearing costumes and lighting bonfires.
Irish immigrants brought Halloween traditions with them to the U.S., with the mid-1800s being a time of heavy Irish immigration. The jack o’lantern comes form an Irish folktale about Stingy Jack, a man who fooled the devil — something you can’t really get away from, because then Jack was forced to walk the earth with only a burning piece of caoal in a hollowed-out turnip to light his way.
The practice of trick-or-treating is thought to have come from the Middle Ages practice of mumming, which was to dress up as ghosts and demons to go door-to-door performing scenes from plays and songs in exchange for food and drink. In the early days of trick-or-treat in America, kids were given little toys, coins, fruits, nuts or pieces of cake; candy didn’t start being given out until the 1950s, when advertisers convinced people that was the way to go.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There are various ideas of how French fries got their name. Some say that in World War I, American soldiers were stationed by the River Meuse in Belgium when they had their first fried potato strips, and called them that because French is the main language in that part of the country. Fried potato strips have been noted as being sold on the streets of Paris in the 1780s. Thomas Jefferson is credited with introducing the food to America; he had had them while serving as American Minister to France from 1784 to 1789, but called them a longer name.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Name a few other foods Thomas Jefferson and his cook, James Heming, are credited with introducing to America from France.
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.