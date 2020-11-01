FROMA HARROP: Actually, the Democratic Party never moved left

Recall the “60 Minutes” interview last year when Leslie Stahl asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about “conflicts” in her caucus. “You have these wings — AOC and her group on one side,” to which Pelosi famously responded, “That’s like five people.”

The obsession with such conspicuous figures as Sanders’ glamorous surrogate, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, harden the perception that the left runs the Democratic Party. The Washington Post has mentioned AOC 840 times over the last 12 months. It has mentioned Rep. Abby Finkenauer only 50 times.

Finkenauer is the Democrat who in 2018 roped a Republican seat in northeast Iowa. Anyone with a D after her name could have won AOC’s New York district. Not so for Democrats running in purple or red districts.

Other remarkable Democrats who helped hand their party control of the House include Ben McAdams in red Utah; Lucy McBath, an African-American now serving Newt Gingrich’s suburban Atlanta district; and Sharice Davids, a Native American representing Kansas City and its Kansas suburbs.

Joe Cunningham now occupies a South Carolina seat that Republicans held for nearly 40 years — a district that went for Trump by over 13 points. In sum, Democrats now represent 30 House districts that voted for Trump in 2016.