FROMA HARROP: Crime, the police and reality

In these emotionally fraught times, America needs a balanced view of the demands on police and on a stressed public. It is apparently not what Donald Trump thinks his campaign needs. As the president readily admits, he gets off on jabbing anger buttons. So he’s been blustering about the cities having become hellholes because of you-know-who.

There has been a spike in urban crime, with some places — Kansas City, Mo., for example — hit harder than others. But even in Kansas City, the crime wave that peaked in August has since subsided.

Then there’s New York City, where the reality never matched Trump’s dark fearmongering. Though New Yorkers worry about a recent rise in violent crime, the numbers don’t warrant claims that the “bad old days” are back.

Through Sept. 13, murders in New York totaled 321, up 40% from the same period of 2019. In the real bad old days of 1990, there were 2,245 murders. This year’s sharp increase comes off a base of historically low crime.