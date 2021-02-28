FROMA HARROP: Free us from Britney Spears

“(I)t’s so much fun to take a celebrity who’s a young, beautiful, talented girl and rip her to shreds,” said former Jive Records executive Kim Kaiman, who was instrumental in helping turn Britney into the teen sexpot-turned-punchline on late-night TV.

We see a video of Britney shaving her head at a hair salon. Her essential message, Times critic Wesley Morris says, is “whatever you guys are looking for, in terms of me coming back and being that person again — that person is gone, and you have destroyed her.”

Morris adds, “The idea that people could look at that and only see a crazy person, well, that just tells me what a vulturous society she was working with to begin with.”

Wait a second. It was Britney who single-mindedly pushed society to obsess over her. She shaved her head in front of cameras, did she not? And at any point, she could have returned to a quiet life in her hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana.

There were odd efforts at feminist commentary. “I worked with all the boy bands — all of them,” said Hayley Hill, former fashion director at Teen People. “Not one of the boys was ever under any scrutiny.” Hill seems to be saying that the critics’ objections to sexualizing schoolgirls are thus a form of misogyny.