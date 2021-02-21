FROMA HARROP: Hope up and guard down as Pandemic starts to weaken?

Are we at the beginning of the end or the end of the beginning? Let’s call it the middle.

The COVID-19 numbers are going decisively lower, both infections and deaths. Millions, meanwhile, are getting the vaccine and becoming mostly immune to the disease.

Still, the seven-day average of American deaths from this virus continues in the thousands. And it would be much higher if more of us let our guard down by ignoring calls to wear masks, socially distance and sanitize hands.

We each make our own policy for how far to go. There are the absolutists, who take no chances. They see no friends and never enter a restaurant, much less step on a plane. Then there are moderates, like yours truly, who always wear a mask in public but do gather with their “pod” of careful friends. We eat in establishments that take precautions.

Finally, there are those who don’t care at all and do nothing. They risk their own life and the lives of others.

As we move into a somewhat less scary phase of this disease, we moderates probably have the most to think about. That’s because we were always open to weighing more options.