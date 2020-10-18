FROMA HARROP: Odd couples of political convenience

There’s something ludicrous about progressives fretting over whether they can “trust” political hotshots working their butts off to send Trump packing. The Project’s managers are also out to punish down-ballot Republicans who sacrificed their conservative principles to become Trump toadies.

Yet you have two professors, Robert Saldin and Steven Teles, complaining in their book, “Never Trump,” that mainstream Democrats have “rehabilitated” the “moral status” of Republicans who oppose the president. They say this in all earnestness. By contrast, The Lincoln Project pirates are having a ball, fighting Trumpism with their “Ahoy, I’ll crush ye barnacles” gusto.

The middle of a bloody battle is a strange time to be asking soldiers fighting for your cause whether they are righteous enough to charge up the hill by your side. This is a political crisis requiring all hands on deck.

Over at the conservative National Review, Steve Stampley suggested that the Project’s aim could be to “open up anti-Trump wallets on the left.” If that’s the case, it’s been doing a good job of it. But this is hardly a “grift,” as the author charged. The anti-Trump forces, whether left, center or right, are getting enormous value for their money.