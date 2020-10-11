FROMA HARROP: The stock market likes Joe Biden

Guess what. The stock market seems to like Joe Biden. More precisely, investors seem to like that his lead in the polls is solid enough to lessen the prospect of President Donald Trump setting off an explosion of doubt, anxiety and possible violence if Biden wins narrowly.

"A Clear-Cut Biden Win Is Emerging as a Bull Case for Stocks," reads a headline on Bloomberg News. Biden's widening lead in polls "signals there may be less room for dispute over the results of the November elections, which would be welcomed by markets," says The Wall Street Journal.

Trump's statement that Biden could beat him only through a "rigged election" and his telling right-wing goons to "stand by" should the results not go his way have been spooking the markets. That's why jumps in Biden's poll performance have been sending the S&P 500 higher, according to strategists at Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Or, as the head of market strategy at Swissquote Bank put it, polls pointing to a clean succession are "reducing uncertainty and increasing risk appetite."

The markets' apparent pleasure at seeing Biden so far ahead goes beyond the obvious point that the former vice president isn't nuts. Biden is an economic moderate who proposes restoring some but not all the taxes cut in 2017.