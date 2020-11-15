FROMA HARROP: Was gun waving the worst part?

Some of the sickest images to come out of our recent turmoil have featured Americans waving guns at other Americans — not in self-defense but to provoke fear. The worst showed armed thugs threatening Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on the state capitol steps over her anti-COVID regulations. (This was separate from an alleged plot by a different set of creeps to kidnap her.)

There were other low points. Phoenix saw a group of armed exhibitionists modeling their weapons at a demonstration for vote counting, and no one was arguing with them. Arizona is a state where just about anyone over 21 can carry a gun on the streets, permit not required.

Some men (and some women) now accessorize their outfits with weaponry. It’s a fashion statement, one supposes, meant to convey power and masculinity.

Americans can’t openly display their guns everywhere — only in a few states. These open-carry states might reconsider laws that let weak and disturbed people show members of the public how easily they could kill them.

Philadelphia, by contrast, does not permit open carry. That enabled its police to stop two armed Virginia men creeping near the convention center where votes were being counted.