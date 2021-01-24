FROMA HARROP: Without discipline, humane border policy fails

E-Verify is already mandatory for the federal government and federal contractors. And a handful of states require that all or most employers use it. The program is otherwise voluntary, although over 750,000 employers have joined up.

Former President Donald Trump’s talk on immigration was nasty but mainly talk. He’d say vile things about foreigners of color but then refuse to take the one step that could have come close to stopping illegal immigration. He would not support E-Verify.

Asked about that on Fox News, Trump said, “E-Verify is so tough that in some cases, like farmers, they’re not — they’re not equipped for E-Verify.” Like farmers don’t have laptops.

The dirty secret was that Trump and other Republicans were happy to harass undocumented immigrants, but they would not prevent businesses from exploiting their labor. Like the Republicans who sunk the 2013 reform bill, they would give sermons on the evils of rewarding lawbreakers while keeping the easily breakable laws in place.

Some opponents of curbing illegal immigration — be they on the cheap-labor right or the diversity left — complain that the E-Verify system has suffered from technical glitches. It’s been much strengthened in recent years, and any future problems can be addressed.