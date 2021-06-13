The American Dream can be rented

What are the advantages of renting? Many of the new rental developments provide lawn mowing and other maintenance services that homeowners must provide themselves. Renters who decide they want to move on can move out with minimal fuss.

Life is simpler. Renters don't receive bills for property taxes and plumbing repairs. These costs, of course, get tacked onto the rent, but renters don't have to burn brain cells figuring out what they should be paying to repave the driveway or for home insurance.

And if today's renters eventually decide that homeownership is the preferred course, they will have the luxury of waiting for the right property at the right price. These real estate frenzies never last forever.

But should former city folk find they miss their urban haunts — and the boss wants them back in the office — renters can just give the landlord notice. Homeowners, by contrast, would have to unload a property they own, which is expensive, stressful and not optimal when others are unloading at the same time.

Of course, demand for rental homes has caused rents to rise as well. In fast-growing Reno, Nevada, for example, a 1,500 square-foot house that would have rented for $1,800 half a year ago now goes for around $2,500 a month, according to a real estate agent there.