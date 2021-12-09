Hats off to neighborhood Christmas carolers

TODAY’S WORD is edifying. Example: The Stroller’s recent series of current slang words and what they mean has been edifying, but I’m relieved they are moving on to other topics.
THURSDAY’S WORD was LMIRL. It stands for “Let’s meet in real life,” and is used by people who only have communicated over the internet. Example: Belinda wondered why the boy texted “LMIRL” to her daughter.
Hats
“I’ve been reading about hats in the Stroller,” wrote Phil Sparks of Martinsville by email.
“Wouldn’t it be nice if men (all men) would return to the rules of etiquette and again remove their hats and caps upon entering a building and especially while dining! Nothing announces a person to be a ‘clod’ any louder than to see one sitting in a restaurant dining with a dirty (or clean) baseball style cap on! (turned forward, backward or sideways),” he commented.
Christmas carols
The neighborhood along Pasadena Knoll (off Stoney Mountain Road) is all so beautifully decorated for Christmas that resident Clarence J. Eggleston said he’s trying to get some Christmas caroling going on in that area. It would be a great way to show appreciation to those neighbors who decorate so nicely, he said.
Eggleston is retired from 30 years with the Department of Finance and Revenue in Washington, D.C. He was laughing and chatting with the Bulletin staff Thursday morning when he dropped by to renew his mother’s subscription. He showed a picture of himself that recently had been in the newspaper: He had been dressed as Spiderman, so he was hard to recognize. He likes to do that for parties and other fun events, he said.
He also loves to decorate for Christmas, a tradition which seems to have come from his mother, Dora Eggleston of Piedmont Estates, who does the same.
Christmas announcements
It’s the time of year again for cantatas, pageants, fellowship dinners, Christmas programs, candlelight and more, all celebrating the Christmas season. The Bulletin’s church listings page in each Friday’s edition is the place to announce your church’s holiday observances and to learn what else is going on in the community.
Send church announcements to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com or P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115, or bring them by the Bulletin’s new office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville. Publication of church events, along with those of charities and civic organizations, is free in the Bulletin.
Albino deer
The reward for information on the illegal shooting of the two albino deer in Patrick County has increased from $250 to $1,000. If anyone has any information, call Game Warden Dale Owens at 276-692-6978.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A popular hat for men in the 1910s was the boater hat, a stiff straw hat made of braided sennit with a flat top.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did straw hats get a riot named after them in 1922?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.