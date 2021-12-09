Hats off to neighborhood Christmas carolers

Eggleston is retired from 30 years with the Department of Finance and Revenue in Washington, D.C. He was laughing and chatting with the Bulletin staff Thursday morning when he dropped by to renew his mother’s subscription. He showed a picture of himself that recently had been in the newspaper: He had been dressed as Spiderman, so he was hard to recognize. He likes to do that for parties and other fun events, he said.

He also loves to decorate for Christmas, a tradition which seems to have come from his mother, Dora Eggleston of Piedmont Estates, who does the same.

Christmas announcements

It’s the time of year again for cantatas, pageants, fellowship dinners, Christmas programs, candlelight and more, all celebrating the Christmas season. The Bulletin’s church listings page in each Friday’s edition is the place to announce your church’s holiday observances and to learn what else is going on in the community.

