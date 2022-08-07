I have one credit card I use for relatively small purchases like going through a drive-thru or stopping at the convenience store. I like the credit card company’s app I have on my phone because it dings me with a message within seconds of when the card is used, showing me the amount that was charged.

The other day I was going through a drive-thru I have frequented once a week for years. The young man at the window told me the price of my purchase and I handed him the card. About 30 seconds later he handed it back to me and asked me for another card because the card I had given him had been declined.

“That’s not possible,” I said. “There’s nothing wrong with the card. Try it again.”

“I already have,” he said. “You’re going to have to use another card.”

About that time one of his co-workers stepped up to the window and asked me for my card, so I handed it to him.

I don’t know if he had to hold his mouth a certain way in order to make the machine play nice with my card, but he quickly handed me my card along with a receipt and my order followed as the first young man told me to “have a blessed day.”

As I drove away from the drive-thru window my phone dinged with the amount that had been charged, then it dinged again and finally a third time.

I stopped.

When I looked at the app on my phone, sure enough, I had been charged three times for one order. So, I drove around the building and got back in the drive-thru line.

I registered my complaint at the order screen and the young man told me I would need to come inside to settle the matter.

“It’s 98 degrees out here and I have my dog with me,” I said. “Unless you will allow me to bring my dog inside, you’re going to have to straighten this out at the drive-thru window.”

“Dogs aren’t allowed inside,” he said through the speaker.

“I understand that,” I said. “I’m not leaving my dog in a car when it’s 98 degrees outside, so you’re going to have to fix this at the window.”

There was a great pause and then, “Please drive forward,” the voice said.

When I got to the window, the young man told me that his machine had only charged my card once and declined it twice. I showed him the information on the app on my phone and explained that apparently the declinations went through because the card had been charged three times.

After a bit I was instructed to pull forward and wait. Cars behind me passed one after the other for what lasted about 10 minutes.

“Here’s your credit,” the young man finally said as he handed me another cash register printout through my window. “Have a blessed day.”

When I got home and opened the bag, part of the order was missing, the sauce I asked for wasn’t there and there were no utensils to eat it with and no napkins.

I looked at the receipt and the order that cost me just under $9 a year ago is now $17.05.

I really want to support and encourage our young people who get out and work and I want to support our local establishments and I understand restaurants have to charge more for all the reasons we already know about.

But in addition to no condiments, no napkins, no plastic fork and the subpar service, the portions are significantly smaller than they used to be.

It takes a lot to make me change my habits, but many of the pleasures I used to enjoy as a consumer are no longer worth the hassle.

I’m sure my weekly visit to this establishment won’t be missed by them and in time it will no longer be missed by me.

Such is the impetus of change.