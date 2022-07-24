He was a kind, compassionate Southern gentleman

I was talking to James Hairston here at the Bulletin the other day. He’s the only one around here who schools me on the history of the area and some little nuance about how it all played out that I think I must have forgotten.

James has got me by a little over three years, so he comes by his reputation honestly and being that he’s in charge of circulation puts him on eye level with you, the reader, a lot more than me.

“I was by your house the other day,” James said to me. “You were out in the yard when I drove by.”

“Well why didn’t you stop and say hello?” I asked him.

“Cause I had somewhere to go and I hadn’t gotten there yet,” said James.

We started comparing notes and I told him I grew up on Southside in Martinsville and lived there until I graduated high school in 1979. Then I left for college.

“I lived on Southside for 19 years straight, but my wife and I have lived in the house we’re in for 24 years this year,” I said to James.

My mind wandered to a time when I asked my mother why we went to the church we did.

“Before you were born, I went to another church, but some of us decided we liked things a little differently, so we left and started this one,” she told me.

My mother was a charter member of Calvary Christian Church and there wasn’t a time she left the parking lot with me in the car that she didn’t say, “I sure would love to live in that house across the street someday. I think it’s the most beautiful house in the city.”

In 1998 Patti and I were married and we’ve been making our life in that house across the street ever since.

Thinking of my mother made me think about how she suffered and died of cancer when I was in the eighth grade. Sallie Little, who lived across the street, started visiting my mother when she was bedridden and they made fast friends.

Sallie would come over in the afternoon and stay after dark. I would sit in the other room and listen to them laugh and talk and whisper.

Sallie’s husband was Harry and they had two daughters. One was a little older than me and the other was a little younger, so we never became neighborhood buddies the way I did with some of the other kids my age.

Still, the memories of Harry are strong... Volkswagen Beetles, an oversized canoe converted into a fishing boat, bee houses in the backyard and walking — oh, that man could walk.

I may have a poor memory here, but as I recall the story, Harry was out fishing by himself one time in his canoe and had a heart attack, sort of. The way it was told to me, he barely made it back, but when he recovered he started walking and just kept walking.

All totaled, it’s said that Harry walked more than 58,000 miles. That’s like walking across the United States and back, 10 times.

Harry was in the Korean War, he was a 4-H leader and Henry County’s Extension Agent for 30 years, and he was my trusted neighbor and friend for my entire childhood and young adulthood.

Harry Little passed away Friday, July 15, at the age of 89. His daughter, Susie, texted my wife and said to let me know.

“He will be remembered as a kind and compassionate Southern gentleman,” said Harry’s obituary. That was him, alright. That was Harry Little.