Help out this holiday baker with your persimmons

TODAY’S WORD is berate. Example: Trixie was upset that her boss belated her for mixing up the spoons in the ice cream topping containers in front of all the other workers.
TUESDAY’S WORD was ruthless. It means having or showing no pity or compassion for others. Example: The politician was ruthless in his pursuit of any information that could be damaging to his opponent’s chances in the election.
Persimmons please
Leslie Phillips Hervey is getting worried about Thanksgiving dinner and is asking for the community’s help: She’s looking for persimmons.
“I need 3 cups of pulp by Thanksgiving or Thanksgiving won’t be Thanksgiving!” she said. It’s part of “a long tradition in the Phillips family from Asheboro, N.C.
Anyone who has persimmons to share with her is asked to contact her at 434-989-0669 or lesliehervey@gmail.com.
Adobe Photoshop
How many times have you noticed that the person looks nothing like his or her picture? Photo-altering programs or apps can go a long way in improving what nature gave ups.
They also can create all sorts of special effects, such as dramatic lighting, or piecing together parts of different photographs into one image. If you just want to keep your pictures honest, but with a better quality, they can do that for you, too.
Patrick & Henry Community College will offer a beginners class in Adobe Photoshop, showing how to use the program to enhance and modify digital images. The focus of the class will be on working with the controls and using simple exercises to learn basic functions such as cropping, resizing, contrast, image color and more.
The class will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, this week and Nov. 13. The cost is $60. To register, call 276-656-5461 or visit ph.augusoft.net.
Today’s chuckle
- Think of raking leaves as nature’s way of getting you in shape for shoveling snow.
- My son has started working clearing leaves from the neighbors’ yards. He’s really raking it in.
- “I’m worried those centerpieces she is going to bring for the buffet table are plastic.” “They’re not. She was getting a gardening friend to help me make arrangements with real plants.” “That’s a real leaf.”
- What’s green, has leaves and a trunk? A plant going on holiday.
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: By the 1860s in Europe and the United States, women’s dresses became so ornate and heavy that they could be made of up to 70 years of fabric ruffles and could not fit through doorways without a lot of maneuvering.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: After dealing with dresses too wide to fit through doorways or walk through rooms without knocking knick-knacks off side tables in the latter part of the 1800s, women finally got some freedom from much of that skirt bulk — but not complete freedom. What style came as an evolution from the wide skirts?
