Henry Ford personally delivered a car to Martinsville

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: lit. Example: That youth group meeting at Cathy’s house with the loud contemporary Christian music and the plentiful tasty finger food was really lit.

THURSDAY’S WORD was yeet. It started out as a name for a hip hop dance move. This description may not pass a teenager’s inspection, but the best The Stroller can do is say that it’s dancing with legs wide open and hopping around a bit, with the arms flying around, often straight out. The word is used as an interjection that can mean “Wow!” “Cool,” “Nice,” and so forth. Example: When she saw her best friend’s new outfit of ripped jeans, tank top and loose tank top, she said, “Yeet!”

Henry Ford

Henry Ford visited Martinsville in the early 1900’s when he delivered an automobile to Dr. Drewry Mason, who was until then was going by horse and buggy to visit his patients. That information, along with a picture of Ford with a car, was shared by Rita Watson on the Facebook page “Martinsville, Virginia- My Hometown.”

