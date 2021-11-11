Henry Ford personally delivered a car to Martinsville

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: lit. Example: That youth group meeting at Cathy’s house with the loud contemporary Christian music and the plentiful tasty finger food was really lit.
THURSDAY’S WORD was yeet. It started out as a name for a hip hop dance move. This description may not pass a teenager’s inspection, but the best The Stroller can do is say that it’s dancing with legs wide open and hopping around a bit, with the arms flying around, often straight out. The word is used as an interjection that can mean “Wow!” “Cool,” “Nice,” and so forth. Example: When she saw her best friend’s new outfit of ripped jeans, tank top and loose tank top, she said, “Yeet!”
Henry Ford
Henry Ford visited Martinsville in the early 1900’s when he delivered an automobile to Dr. Drewry Mason, who was until then was going by horse and buggy to visit his patients. That information, along with a picture of Ford with a car, was shared by Rita Watson on the Facebook page “Martinsville, Virginia- My Hometown.”
Free Pet Feature
The SCPA’s Free Pet Feature through Nov. 30 means anyone with an approved application can adopt any cat, kitten or dog over 4 months old for free. “More adoptions mean more lives saved,” their announcement states.
Then take that new pet—or any of your existing pets, or all—to the SPCA’s Pictures with Santa on Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Professional photographer Rick Dawson will photograph them at $10 per pose in this animal-shelter fundraiser.
Spaghetti supper
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church will host a World Hunger Spaghetti Supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Axton Fire Department. Both dine-in and take-out will be available. The cost is $10 per meal.
Mysterious night sight
People have been speculating about a bright object seen in the sky around 9:10 Wednesday night. Worry no further: There is an explanation. It was not a fireball or space aliens scoping out the territory, but the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, says NASA Meteor Watch, a government organization dedicated to the research of meteors. A combination of clear skies and a night launch made the spacecraft visible for more than 1,000 miles from its launch site at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Today’s chuckle
If money really did grow on trees, fall would be everyone’s favorite season.
Why do birds fly south in winter? Because it’s too far to walk.
What is the best thing to put into a sweet potato pie? Your teeth!
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Joan Collins portrayed Evelyn Nesbit in the 1955 movie “The Red Velvet Swing.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In 1919 the Ballets Russes set off what fashion craze when they performed “Schéhérazade” (a ballet based on “One Thousand and One Nights”) in Paris?
