TODAY’S WORD is Sardoodledom. Example: “The authors of the world’s great plays are not mere tricksters in Sardoodledom.”—John Mason Brown (Source: Merriam-Webster, which listed the word as its most looked-up word of Monday.)

MONDAY’S WORD was endemic, listed as one of Merriam-Webster’s top looked-up words this week. It means common in a particular area or field. Examples: Cheese straws have the reputation of being endemic to Martinsville, though they are found in a lot of places.

Preparing for snow

Even though temperatures weren’t expected to drop below freezing — meaning snow wouldn’t stick — folks still prepared for being trapped indoors by snow or frozen roads. Here’s how:

Teacher Tonya Pitzer-Jones does “the snow dance first,” she said. Then she stocks up on “halite [salt], cold cuts, bread, water, and fuel oil if needed. Then I pray more, hunker down, and wait.”

“It’s always coffee and cocoa. Lots and lots of coffee for sure,” Joanie Petty said.

Sandra Belcher Chappell makes sure she has additional heaters which do not require electricity to operate.

“We like to have items on hand to cook on the grill in case of power outages, plus charcoal for that,” said JaRonn Nelson. “Locate the candles, reverse the cars into the driveway and have plenty of blankets at the ready.”

Carolyn Baptist has a four-point plan: Only go to the grocery store if necessary; have a good book; cancel any appointments; and “cook something warm and comforting.”

Bonnie James Turner makes sure there’s plenty of firewood in the house for the woodstove.

Michael Harrison said he goes for prayer over the bread-and-milk overload.

“Make sure the cell phone charging bricks are fully loaded in case the power goes out,” Greg Hackenberg said.

Darlene Isom has several chores to get through: “Feed the bird feeders, bring in wood, make soup” and then there’s what probably most of us do — “try not to get up every few hours to see if it’s snowing yet!”

And Brad Lawson’s standard? “Pretend like it’s not going to happen, and act totally shocked and surprised when it does.”

Hot chocolate

Well, a snowy day means hot chocolate. In a saucepan over medium heat, whisk in 1/2 cup sugar and 1/3 cup cocoa powder into 1 cup milk, and when it’s all smooth, add another 3 cups milk, stirring until just below a simmer. Remove from heat and add 1 teaspoon vanilla. Optional toppings are whipped cream or miniature marshmallows.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Hellebores also are called Lenten rose, Christmas rose and winter rose, though they are not in the rose family; they are in the Ranunculaceae family.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When spring and summer comes we’ll be seeing many of the flowers in the Ranunculaceae family — perhaps even some popping up in your lawn. How many can you name?

