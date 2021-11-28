Here's some free, expert advice on hearing help

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: FOMO. Example: Tansy suffers from FOMO when her big sister goes with her friends to the coffee shop and gameroom uptown.

SUNDAY’S WORD was big mad. It means very angry. Example: Mom was big mad that I didn’t clean my room.

Hearing Help

While Bulletin Editor Holly Kozelsky was visiting the parents over Thanksgiving weekend, she called out, “Dad! Do you have any good things we could send The Stroller for that column?”

He thought about it for a moment, then replied that he has something that might not be interesting to everybody, but would be very helpful to some: a monthly informational Zoom session about hearing aids.

The Zoom session, hosted by the Rochester (N.Y.) Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America, is joined by about 20 to 22 people across the country each time, he said. “People call in and ask questions... a group of us in attendance, all of whom are experienced hearing aid users,” give great first-hand advice — and, in his case, professional advice too, because he is a retired audiologist and the meeting facilitator.