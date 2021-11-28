Here's some free, expert advice on hearing help

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: FOMO. Example: Tansy suffers from FOMO when her big sister goes with her friends to the coffee shop and gameroom uptown.
SUNDAY’S WORD was big mad. It means very angry. Example: Mom was big mad that I didn’t clean my room.
Hearing Help
While Bulletin Editor Holly Kozelsky was visiting the parents over Thanksgiving weekend, she called out, “Dad! Do you have any good things we could send The Stroller for that column?”
He thought about it for a moment, then replied that he has something that might not be interesting to everybody, but would be very helpful to some: a monthly informational Zoom session about hearing aids.
The Zoom session, hosted by the Rochester (N.Y.) Chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America, is joined by about 20 to 22 people across the country each time, he said. “People call in and ask questions... a group of us in attendance, all of whom are experienced hearing aid users,” give great first-hand advice — and, in his case, professional advice too, because he is a retired audiologist and the meeting facilitator.
The Zoom meeting “is not commercial, and it’s open to anybody,” he said. People can get expert advice on anything; common topics include: “Where should I go for my hearing aid — a big box store, online, an audiologist?;” “I have trouble hearing at restaurants” or at church or in meetings; “Should I get them online?” “How much should I spend?”
“There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” he said, so the group talks are “pretty useful.” The advice can be trusted because it comes from a friendly group, not from anyone trying to make a sale.
The next session of Hearing Other Peoples’ Experiences (HOPE) is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. To get added to the Zoom invite, visit www.hearinglossrochester.org/meetings or email hlaaroczoomres1@gmail.com.
More information is available through videos on the Rochester Chapter’s YouTube page, Hearing Help. The Zoom HOPE sessions, though, are not recorded, Kozelsky said, to protect participants’ privacy.
In Virginia, HLAA has a chapter in Richmond; the contact is Linda Wallace at GRHearingLoss@verizon.net and 804-239-9546.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Women started wearing sportswear as daywear in the 1920s. Its popularity often is attributed to Coco Chanel, but other designers such as Jean Patou and Jane Regny also contributed to the trend. The most common sports clothes worn outside sports were tennis dresses, which were knee-length and shift-like, often accompanied by a matching hip-length jacket or sweater.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The baby-clothing item we now call the onesie got its start as what garment that became popular for youngsters in the 1920s?
Reach The Stroller at
276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.