Here's why the grandmother ate a sailor suit

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: mansplain. Example: Cherise always hated it when her coworkers tried to mansplain how technology works, when she’s been showing them all these years how to use the fancy settings on the copier, how to get out of stuck spots on their computers and how to use various features on their smartphones.

WEDNESDAY’S WORDS were ghosted and salty (they are completely independent of each other and only linked here because they were used in the same sentence). Ghosted is when a person cuts off all communication with someone he or she has been dating, with no explanation. Salty means exceptionally bitter, upset or angry. Example: Shayla got all salty after Garrett ghosted her.

Uptown colors

The Bulletin staff have been loving their new headquarters at 19 E. Church St. in uptown Martinsville, the old Grand Piano building.

Being uptown feels vibrant and exciting.

It’s fun to watch people pass by on the streets through the windows.

It’s convenient and enjoyable to walk to one of the nearby restaurants for lunch (and necessary, since the office refrigerator and microwave aren’t set up yet).