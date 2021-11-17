Here's why the grandmother ate a sailor suit

TODAY’S WORD is part of a series on current slang: mansplain. Example: Cherise always hated it when her coworkers tried to mansplain how technology works, when she’s been showing them all these years how to use the fancy settings on the copier, how to get out of stuck spots on their computers and how to use various features on their smartphones.
WEDNESDAY’S WORDS were ghosted and salty (they are completely independent of each other and only linked here because they were used in the same sentence). Ghosted is when a person cuts off all communication with someone he or she has been dating, with no explanation. Salty means exceptionally bitter, upset or angry. Example: Shayla got all salty after Garrett ghosted her.
Uptown colors
The Bulletin staff have been loving their new headquarters at 19 E. Church St. in uptown Martinsville, the old Grand Piano building.
Being uptown feels vibrant and exciting.
It’s fun to watch people pass by on the streets through the windows.
It’s convenient and enjoyable to walk to one of the nearby restaurants for lunch (and necessary, since the office refrigerator and microwave aren’t set up yet).
And last but not least, it’s a real treat to be in a stately brick building with those gorgeous palladium windows, on a charming city street. The colors on the trees uptown are unbelievable this week — vibrant reds, oranges, yellows and almost-purples.
Those who work just a little late, when it gets dark, love to see the decorative lights outdoors.
Drop by the new office and say hello.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The sailor suit for many years was a popular outfit for boys.
It seemed to have gotten started in England in the beginning of the 19th century, but really took off following a clever PR move by Queen Victoria: Historical accounts have it that in the mid-19th century the monarchy was declining in popularity, at a time when the British Royal Navy was very well regarded by the populace.
The queen dressed her little sons in sailor suits, which seemed to pull a lot of the goodwill the people had toward the navy the royal family’s way.
By the 1870’s the sailor suit was commonplace for young boys, and continued so for decades.
The sailor suit features prominently in the Stroller’s family lore. In the 1970s, when one of the Stroller’s siblings was mortified to discover that she had been born naked, the Stroller’s father explained that all babies are born naked. That revelation was shocking, and more questions ensued. The Stroller’s father clarified that, of course he was not born naked; he was born wearing a sailor suit.
“How did you get it on?” he was asked. “My mother ate it,” he said.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: World War I patriotism kept the use of the sailor suit for boys strong. How did it affect girls’ clothing styles?
