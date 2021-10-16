History repeats itself, as Martinsville is learning

TODAY’S WORD is penultimate. Example: Jordan has all but the penultimate book in the Jeff Kinney “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series, and he’s anxious to get a copy of “Wrecking Ball” before the newest book, “Big Shot,” comes out on Oct. 26.
FRIDAY’S WORD was hoosegow. It is an informal term meaning “jail.” Example: No sooner was he out of the hoosegow than he was up to his usual shenanigans again.
Church News
With all the various ways groups are having their gatherings with pandemic-safety measures in place, it’s time to update your church’s listing in the church events guide which is published each Friday in the Bulletin. Send a notice (accent@martinsvillebulletin.com or P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 25115) with how your church is meeting — in person, online only, in the parking lot, or any combination. And of course, send in new notices whenever that changes.
History repeats itself
They say history repeats itself, and in Martinsville it can’t be denied. Three major things our community is going through now — a contagious deadly disease, having consultants to revitalize uptown and debating reversion and merging school systems — already have played out.
In 1946, Martinsville was in the throes of a diphtheria epidemic. The disease was once a major cause of illness and death in children. Symptoms included sore throat, loss of appetite and fever, but the disease could damage the heart, muscles, kidneys and liver.
Vaccines for diphtheria were developed in the 1920s, and children now are regularly vaccinated for it. Seventy-five years ago, the contagious disease worked its way through the area. Back then, the newspaper reported the names, ages, schools and names of parents of the infected children; the severity of the child’s condition and, hopefully, improvement; and how many people in the family had gotten vaccinated. Red Cross nurse Louwilla Honaker immunized children across the community in clinics in their schools and neighborhoods.
In 1971, the city awarded $85,000 in contracts to two consulting firms “for studies of the city’s deteriorating central business core and adjacent urban areas,” one article put it. These days, the newly formed Martinsville Uptown Partnership has hired consultants to do basically the same thing.
In 1996, talks of merging the city and county school systems were taking place, with the county estimating that a merger would cost $5.5 million more a year to take on Martinsville schools’ higher pay scales and benefits.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Goldenrod was the state flower of Alabama until 1959. However, it’s still the state flower for two states, Kentucky and Nebraska.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: We tend to take the lovely but lowly violet in our lawns for granted — or even try to kill it with herbicide, but which states claim it as the state flower?
Reach The Stroller at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.