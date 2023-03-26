As a veteran journalist who has toiled in the ink-filled trenches for decades, I’m here to give you, the average reader, an inside look at the fast-paced, white-knuckle world of small town newspaperin’.

For many, the word “media” became soiled, something one says with a curl of the lip and roll of the eyes, conjuring images of either a pack of vicious attack dogs ruining the life of someone who “allegedly” did something or a bunch of pompous, partisan jabbermouths pretending to cling to objectivity while pushing this or that agenda.

But that dirty word also covers the rest of us who, whether through inertia or lack of a car dependable enough to make it to the big city, chose to stay behind and take pictures of guys who build outbuildings entirely out of RC Cola cans or write stories about benefit chicken dinners that go bad when someone shows up with someone else’s ex-wife and the law pepper-sprays four people and a goat.

Oh, sure, there’s plenty of action: Government meetings where the word “infrastructure” is used approximately 456 times; District Court cases in which the defendant represents himself against harassing phone call charges (“See, your honor, I was too drunk to dial a phone”); and many people asking, “Why doesn’t the paper run (a.) more local news; (b.) less local news; (c.) more stories about crime; (d.) less stories about crime; or (e.) more stories about “my neighbor having his pasture resurveyed and taking 28 feet of MY property, and I told that no account son-of-%$# I’d see him in court?”

Of course, there are also big headaches in small town newspaperin’. For me, letters to the editor can rank right up there with New Year’s Day when it feels like my brain is knocking on my skull with a ball peen hammer.

Some believe that letters to the editor not only present an opportunity to comment on matters of community interest but the perfect way right some perceived personal wrong or present a 3,000-word manifesto on the United Nation’s secret plan to destroy America by using illegal immigrants to keep prayer out of school.

And these people, dedicated to their causes and firm in their beliefs, are sometimes difficult to reason with.

Case in point: A woman once wrote a letter to the editor accusing a man in the community of drowning a sack of puppies decades ago. Let me go on record now as saying there is nothing I despise more than a man who would drown a sack of puppies, be it today or decades ago. Had I been there at the time, I, as boy of 10 or 11, would have repeatedly beaten the man over the head with a Justice League of America lunchbox.

But, due to libel laws, statute of limitations and other factors, I was hesitant to publish her letter.

I explained this in great detail, which seemed to make her as angry at me as at the man who (allegedly) drowned the puppies decades ago.

“Well,” she said, “I’ll just write a letter to the editor saying you won’t run my letter to the editor. Will you run that?”

“That depends,” I told her. “If I can’t, you might have to write a letter to the editor saying I wouldn’t run your letter to the editor about not running your letter to the editor.”

Then there was some stuff about my big mouth, and coming up there, and a jail threat and thoughts about getting my resume together for a big city job, but it all worked out in the end.

That’s just small-town newspaperin’.