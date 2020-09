HOLLY KOZELSKY: A child's voluminous note chart a career path

Of course, we would pass the charts to each other for review, to prove we were meeting the requirements.

Given that we could write so much about so little, our expectations weren’t high at all. Here are some actual entries:

Jonathon Bowers asked me if I had an extra sheet of paper, and I said “yes” and gave him one.

I asked Tony Brown what page we were supposed to be on.

Preston Rakes dropped his pen, and I gave it to him and said, “Here.”

Yep, that was it. However, we could, and often did, write pages about how difficult it was to get the nerve to ask Tony Brown what page we were supposed to be on and what a relief it was once we had done it and the stress was behind us.

As time went on, we wrote about tremendous milestones in upmost detail: my first kiss (on the steps at church during the church picnic), her first kiss (on my front porch), our first sips of beer – they tasted gross, so they also were our last sips of beer.

Our lives were boring, if you measured them by what sounded like standard teenage experiences, such as boyfriends, dates and going to the mall. Yet they were rich beyond belief if measured by companionship, attention to one another, awareness of all the tiny details of life.