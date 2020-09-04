HOLLY KOZELSKY: A child's voluminous notes chart a career path

I suppose it was that experience that taught me: If I can think it, I can write it.

When something stumps me, as in writer’s block, I just sit back and let my mind roll over it.

If I can think it, I can write it.

Now I teach my daughter to write.

I don’t start her on a blank page and give rules for any certain format. Instead, as something happens that catches her attention related to what she will be writing about later, I point out that what she just has spoken would be a great sentence for her article or story. You can practically see the light bulb go off in her head as she says, “Oh yeah!” and writes it down.

Many of those comments are the minor observations one makes in passing, the kinds of things we think and talk about, but don’t seem “official” enough to go into writing. Yet it’s the inclusion of details, which brings writing to life.

Hours or days later, when it’s time to write something, my daughter already has a good part of it written down. She just has to put those written thoughts in order and add whatever’s missing, such as a clever lead or a good ending. Then she reads through it and see if anything needs explaining to anyone who isn’t familiar with the topic.